Two unbeatens in the Metro West Conference, Benilde-St. Margaret showed early they are the team to beat, scoring twice in the first half, beating Chaska 3-0 on Sept. 10.
Sydney Drees' header goal and freshman Grace Horejsi's shot under the cross bar gave the Red Knights a 2-0 lead in the 23rd minute.
Annie Golinvaux finished off the scoring on a Drees corner kick in the 55th minute for Benilde-St. Margaret (4-0).
Chaska (4-1) tallied two shots on goal in its first loss of the season.
The Hawks are at Bloomington Kennedy at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Bloomington Stadium.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 3, MOUND-WESTONKA 2
Kate Buchholz's go-ahead goal with 10:22 remaining in regulation was the winner in Holy Family Catholic's 3-2 win over Mound-Westonka on Sept. 11.
The Fire trailed 2-1 in the first half.
Buchholz opened the scoring in the 23rd minute from Reya Schaffer before Sophie Paul knotted the game at two in the 36th minute for Holy Family Catholic.
The Fire fell 5-1 to Blake School on Sept. 12, now 2-2 overall.
A one-goal game at halftime, the Bears found the net four times over the final 40 minutes.
Maeve Kelly scored the lone goal for the Fire.
Blake School got two goals from Elli Sovell. Fire goaltender Bella Hocevar was credited with 22 saves.
Holy Family hosts New Prague at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 9, LEGACY CHRISTIAN 0
A fourth victory in five matches, Southwest Christian shutout Legacy Christian in a 9-0 win on Sept. 10 in Chaska.
In five games, the Stars have outscored opponents 25-1, surrendering a last-minute goal in the lone loss to Holy Family Catholic.
No game statistics were available in the win.
Southwest Christian is at Eagle Ridge Academy in Eden Prairie on Friday, Sept. 18 at 4:15 p.m.