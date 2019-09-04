Head Coach Sammi Crocker reminded the 10 Holy Family Catholic girls on the field to move their feet. She worked with the attacks to execute the game plan. The opportunity was there.
Thus far for the Fire soccer team, opportunities have translated into finish, now a 3-0 record.
Holy Family Catholic scored twice over the final five minutes of the first half, holding on to defeat Chaska 3-1 on Sept. 3 in Victoria.
"The team is feeling very happy!" Fire senior captain Caitlin Rock said. "Things are going very good. Sammi, our new coach, has been such a great addition to our program. She is positive, encouraging and loves to joke with us and also loves to win! Our other two coaches, Katherine and Cassie, are just as amazing."
A scoreless game, the Fire moving the ball, but unable to breakthrough the Chaska defense, developed some patience.
Senior captain Ella Haley finished a look from inside the box with 4:20 left in the first half.
Three minutes later, Maeve Kelly's blast from almost the same spot in the middle of the field found the net just under the crossbar, a 2-0 Fire advantage.
Kelly added a penalty-kick goal in the second half for the three-goal advantage.
Rock said the Fire's 3-0 start is a product of team closeness. Holy Family Catholic has outscored teams 6-2, defeating pre-season top-10 Monticello and a DeLaSalle team just outside the rankings as well.
"We are always laughing, always joking around, but also we can be very serious and we are all in it together! I have never been on a team that has been so close and so fun. We just need to keep our intensity and drive and we will be very successful!" Rock said.
Holy Family Catholic plays on back-to-back days, Friday-Saturday, Sept. 6-7, with Watertown-Mayer at home at 3 p.m. and a road match at Chanhassen at 5:30 p.m. to end the week.
Chaska, 2-2-1 overall, hosts St. Louis Park at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
LAKEVILLE SOUTH 1, CHANHASSEN 0
Kelsey Bergan's second-half goal broke a scoreless game, a 1-0 win for Lakeville South at Chanhassen on Sept. 3.
The Storm, 0-5 overall, have lost to three teams in the top 10, having matched up with three South Suburban Conference teams and two Lake Conference schools.
Chanhassen opens the Metro West league schedule at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Robbinsdale Cooper.
HOPKINS 1, MINNETONKA 0 OT
Second-ranked Minnetonka dropped its first match of the season, a 1-0 loss in overtime at Hopkins Sept. 3.
It was the second straight match for the Skippers in which the score was tied at the end of regulation.
The game was the Lake Conference opener.
Minnetonka (3-1) hosts No. 5 Wayzata at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 7, FRIDLEY 1
Lauren Walmer and Avery Tollefson each scored twice as Southwest Christian improved to 3-0 in a dominating 7-1 win over Fridley on Sept. 3.
Emma Baribault opened the scoring for the Stars with Maddy Alberti breaking through three defenders with a finish in the lower left corner for the 2-0 lead.
Callie Ertel added to the lead with a goal off a pass from Grace Ose at 3-0. Baribault finished with two assists.
Mya Karsten netted the lone goal for Fridley.
It was the 450th all-time win for Stars coach Mark Anderson, who led the Minnehaha Academy program from 1983 to 2017, taking over the Southwest Christian team in 2018.
Phil Johnson of Stillwater Area is third on the all-time win list with 451.
The Stars are at Spectrum at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 in Elk River.