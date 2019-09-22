A new rule for the 2019 soccer season came into play Sept. 21 between Chaska and Burnsville.
Maddy Davey's goal with four seconds remaining forced overtime, an eventual 2-2 draw for the Hawks and Blaze at Chaska Middle School West.
Davey's goal wouldn't have been in previous years. Starting this season the clock stops inside the final five minutes for substitutions, thus eliminating stalling.
The extra time left on the clock allowed the Chaska freshman theatrics.
"The new rule played in. Burnsville subbed with less than five minutes and the lead. New rule is that the clock stops. You could argue that was the difference," Chaska coach Steve Vuolo said.
The Hawks, who also got a goal from Alex Peterson, had chances for the victory, the coach said.
"Their keeper was awesome, making three tremendous saves to keep them in the game," Vuolo said.
Chaska, 4-5-3 overall, hosts Bloomington Kennedy at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
CHANHASSEN 2, PRIOR LAKE 2
An early 9 a.m. start with Homecoming for Chanhassen didn't slow down the offenses in a 2-2 draw with host Prior Lake Sept. 21.
No other game information was available.
The Storm, 2-7-2 overall, host Chaska at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
SHAKOPEE 5, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Ella Bryant netted a pair of goals as Class 2A Shakopee blanked Holy Family Catholic 5-0 Sept. 21.
The Sabers scored three times after a 2-0 halftime lead.
Emma Schuetz, Katelyn Nemitz and Brooke Davies also found the net for Shakopee, which is 7-1-2 overall.
Holy Family Catholic (7-4) hosts Glencoe-Silver Lake at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
MINNETONKA 5, HOPKINS 0
Upset in overtime in the season's first meeting, 1-0 by Hopkins, Minnetonka acted a bit of revenge the second time around Sept. 21.
Kayla Mahabadi scored one minute in on a header off a corner, part of a four-goal first half in a 5-0 home win Sept. 21.
Marli Bertagnoli netted a goal on a cross from Chloe Loberg before Lissa Mizutani added two goals, the last on a penalty kick, for the four-goal halftime lead.
Cat Moore pushed the lead to 5-0 in the 47th minute off a Loberg corner kick.
Minnetonka (7-2-1) is in third place in the Lake Conference behind Edina and St. Michael-Albertville at 4-2-1.
The Skippers are at Wayzata at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 1, MAYER LUTHERAN 0
Emma Baribault's team-leading ninth goal was the difference in Southwest Christian's 1-0 win over Mayer Lutheran Sept. 21.
The Stars, 10-2 overall, have a winning streak of six games.
Southwest Christian has outscored opponents 17-2 in that stretch.
Lillian Rediger tallied the assist on the second-half winner for the Stars. Samantha Anderson made three saves in the shutout.
Southwest Christian hosts North Lakes Academy of Forest Lake at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.