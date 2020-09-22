Maddy Davey has proven over her first two varsity seasons for Chaska that she has a knack for finding the back of the net.
Her two goals in a 2-0 win over Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 22 may have been two of her best.
Davey, taking a pass from Sammie Ramboldt in the box, cleared the defender with a short dribble, drilling a left-footed shot into the net late in the first half. Paige Bakke's run down the left side, a cross into traffic set-up the score.
A midfield turnover, a pass ahead to Davey saw the first shot attempt blocked. Instead the Hawk striker pushed through two defenders, sending a rocket into the left lower corner for the 2-0 lead with under 20 minutes to play.
Chaska is now 6-1 in the Metro West Conference, three points clear of unbeaten Benilde-St. Margaret and Chanhassen.
It was the fifth shutout in six wins for the Hawks, which host Chanhassen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Chaska Middle School West Stadium.
CHANHASSEN 3, BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 0
Chanhassen's offense was described as a "well-oiled machine" Sept. 21 in a 3-0 win over Bloomington Kennedy at Bloomington Stadium.
Three different Storm players scored in the win, including first-half goals from Grace Fogarty up the middle and Colleen Westerhaus on a header off a corner kick.
Haley Von Rentzell added to the lead in the second half, finishing a poor angle shot with the goaltender out of position.
Chanhassen is now 5-2 in the Metro West Conference into a Thursday road contest at Chaska at 5 p.m. at Chaska Middle School West Stadium.
WACONIA 5, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 0
Unbeaten Waconia showed exactly why they are that way Sept. 22.
Brynley Theis scored three times, the Wildcats led by three goals at halftime, in a 5-0 win at Holy Family Catholic.
Melissa Honnold (goal, two assists), Grace Seim (two assists) and Kaylin Schmitt (goal) added to the scoresheet for Waconia.
Bella Hocevar made six saves for Holy Family Catholic, which was credited with eight shots on net.
The Fire are at another unbeaten, Watertown-Mayer, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 5, SPECTRUM 0
Mark Anderson was a head coach at the age of 22 at Minnehaha Academy in 1983. Along the way, the last three seasons with the Southwest Christian girls soccer program, he's now amassed 500 career wins.
His 500-174-68 record is the most victories by an active coach. Twenty-seven of those wins came with the Stars from 2018-20.
Southwest Christian (6-1) gave Anderson the milestone win in a 5-0 home victory of Spectrum Sept. 21.
"Not only has Mark won a lot in his career, he has continued to influence many soccer players towards the faith in his long tenure. He has continued to hold true to his three core beliefs of faith integration, fun, and field of excellence. Congratulations, Mark, on this incredible milestone in your coaching career!" Southwest Christian athletic director Darin Keizer said.
The Stars, 4-0 in the MCAA Conference, play fellow league unbeaten Heritage Christian at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 in Chaska.