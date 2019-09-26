Alex Peterson has seen this before. After watching her sisters Nicolette and Anneliese play for Chaska in the annual rivalry match-up with Chanhassen, it's been her turn in recent years.
She's seen how the girls soccer series traditional has been. A wild 4-3 Hawks victory in 2018 an anomaly.
In the first seven meetings between 2009 and 2015, one goal was scored six times, the 2013 game a scoreless draw.
Chanhassen allowed just one goal, a 2010 loss to Chaska, in that same stretch. Entering play Sept. 26, the Storm owned a record of 7-2-1 over the Hawks.
So when Chaska's Sammie Ramboldt broke a tie in the second half, Peterson felt like that could be enough. And it was. A 1-0 decision at Storm Stadium.
"I've watched this for like 10 years. It was probably one of my favorite ones just because it's my last one. Obviously last year was amazing, but this year at the time we scored we were hopefully going to pull it out," Peterson said.
Ramboldt got behind the Chanhassen defense, her shot escaping the goaltender's hands for the go-ahead score.
"We knew it was going to be a 1-0 game. Both teams are really tight defensively, the Chaska-Chan rivalry is always close. We knew if we popped in the first one it would come out in our favor," Peterson said.
It was the third goal in two matches this week for Ramboldt.
"It was insane. She had an awesome ball in. I'm not sure who played it into her. She finished it well. She kept calm and throughout the season that's something she's really worked on in practice. It was really awesome to see it pay off," Peterson said.
Chaska (6-5-3) is 4-1 in the Metro West Conference, one game behind leader Benilde-St. Margaret with one match to play. The Hawks will need some help to win its first league title since 1993, something they were one victory away from in 2018.
The Red Knights play last-place Bloomington Kennedy on Oct. 3. Chaska hosts Bloomington Jefferson, a team that broke their hearts last season in the finale, on Oct. 3 as well.
"Really big conference wins," Peterson said of Kennedy and Chanhassen. "Momentum going into (the playoffs). Sometimes we don't have that going for us. It's awesome to win these games. Hopefully we can win these last two games this season."
Chaska's week concludes the week at 1 p.m. at Roseville Area on Saturday.
Chanhassen (2-8-2) was shutout for the sixth time in 12 matches, the third in Metro West Conference contests. The Storm are 1-3-1.
Chanhassen closes out the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 3 at St. Louis Park at 5 p.m.