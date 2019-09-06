There's no place like home.
For the Chaska girls soccer team, being back on the home pitch was a sweet return.
Sammie Ramboldt's second-half goal was the difference in a 1-0 win over St. Louis Park in the Metro West Conference opener Sept. 5.
Kinley O'Connor's free kick into the box was tipped to Ramboldt by Alex Peterson, setting up the winner.
The victory snapped a three-game winless streak for Chaska (3-2-1).
The Hawks are at Robbinsdale Cooper at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
ROBBINSDALE COOPER 2, CHANHASSEN 1
Bella Grandbois scored twice, leading Robbinsdale Cooper to a 2-1 home win over Chanhassen on Sept. 5 in the Metro West Conference opener.
Taryn Gellner netted her first varsity goal for the Storm.
Chanhassen (0-6) hosts Holy Family Catholic at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Fire are undefeated at 3-0.