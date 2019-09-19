The ball was in Jordan's defensive end for much of the first half, yet Southwest Christian led just 1-0 at halftime.
Scoring chances turned into results the final 40 minutes, a 5-0 win for the Stars girls soccer team over the Jaguars Sept. 19 in Chaska.
Emma Baribault netted two goals as the Stars improved to 9-2 overall.
Paige Stafford added a tally and assist with Callie Ertel and Avery Tollefson also finding the net. Sara Johnson had a career-high two assists.
The Stars are at Mayer Lutheran at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 2, DELANO 1
Eighth grader Kate Buchholz netted her first career goal as Holy Family Catholic improved to 4-1 in the Wright County Conference with a 2-1 road win at Delano Sept. 19.
The Fire are one point behind leader Orono, which beat previously unbeaten Watertown-Mayer 2-0.
Senior captain Ella Haley scored the eventual game-winner for Holy Family Catholic in the second half.
Next up for the Fire (7-3) is a 10 a.m. home game with Class 2A Shakopee on Saturday, Sept. 21.
HASTINGS 1, CHASKA 0
Olivia Van Vossen's goal in the 22nd minute held up as host Hastings beat Chaska 1-0 at Todd Field on Sept. 19.
Van Vossen's winner came on an assist by Ari Green. It was the eighth win in 10 matches for the Raiders.
Chaska, now 4-5-2 overall, was shutout for the third time in four matches.
Chaska hosts Burnsville at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 2, CHANHASSEN 0
Metro West Conference leader Benilde-St. Margaret improved to 3-0 in league play, a 2-0 home win over Chanhassen Sept. 19.
Ava Wagener netted the eventual winner five minutes into the second half after a scoreless first half.
Avery Richardson from Avery Junker in the 72nd minute clinched the win for the Red Knights.
The loss snapped a three-match unbeaten streak for Chanhassen, now 2-7-1 overall and 1-2-1 in conference.
The Storm play at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Prior Lake.