It's been a while since Chaska girls tennis beat Bloomington Jefferson. Four seasons to be exact.
Earning three team points in singles, including the clinching win from Maddie Margraf, the Hawks beat the Jaguars 4-3 on Sept. 9.
With wins over Robbinsdale Cooper, Bloomington Kennedy and Waconia, Chaska is off to a 4-1 start in the Metro West Conference.
Margraf won six of the final seven games at second singles, victorious 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 for Chaska. Ireland Altenburg (6-1, 6-4) and McKenna Toltzman (6-3, 6-1) also won at first and fourth singles.
Sisters Kendall and McKenna Thom added a key team point at third doubles, 7-5, 6-2, for the Hawks.
Two other matches went to three sets. Chaska's Taylor Dorn at third singles and Reese Williams and Mylie Brandt at first doubles each won the first set, but were unable to finish off the win.
Chaska swept Robbinsdale Cooper 7-0 to start the week on Sept. 13, remarkably giving up just one total game in the seven matches.
Natalie Roth and Bethany Gaston were 6-0, 6-0 winners at third doubles for the Hawks.
Chaska added a 6-1 win at Bloomington Kennedy with Williams scoring a contest first set before her opponent retired to win at No. 2 singles. Other victors were Margraf and Dorn in singles.
Roth and Brandt rallied to win in three sets at first doubles, while the Thom sisters and Toltzman and Gaston won at second and third doubles in straight sets.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 6, CHANHASSEN 1
Unbeaten Chanhassen had its shot at beating Benilde-St. Margaret Sept. 14, getting a 6-0, 6-1 win at third doubles, and had three others matches in three sets.
The Red Knights, though, won all three final sets, handing the storm its first loss in 10 duals, a 6-1 decision in St. Louis Park.
Chanhassen is 4-1 in the Metro West Conference.
Lexy Kukacek and Peyton Tregembo won easily for the Storm in doubles. Savannah George and Ellie Rathbun also won their first set 6-2 before dropping the next two, 6-2, 7-6 with the final tie-breaker 7-5, at second doubles.
Natasha Gauerke and Keagan Van Asten rallied for a second-set victory, losing at first singles 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, for Chanhassen.
Aria McNeely dropped a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 decision at fourth singles as well for the Storm (9-1).