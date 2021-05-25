Davis Johnson didn't have any problem admitting his love for distance learning. When the 2020 high school spring season was cancelled, the Chaska golfer was in Arizona for break. His visit was extended.
This winter with local golf courses covered by snow, Johnson again was playing in the sunny desert, improving his game, hoping for one last high school season with teammates.
"We were online with school so I spent October through February in Arizona just playing golf. I loved COVID school," Johnson said.
Johnson, a state qualifier for the Hawks in 2018, is showing this spring that the extra work is paying off. After posting back-to-back rounds of two-under par scores of 70 at Bluff Creek and Chaska Town Course, the Chaska senior shot a 63 last week.
Sure, it was at Dwan Golf Club in Bloomington, a par-score of 68 rather than the normal 72, but a 63? A round that featured no bogeys, and five birdies. A special stretch.
"It started because we had three perfect days. I was hitting it well. At Bluff Creek there are five par-fives and I was on (the green) in two strokes, two-putting for birdie. I was hitting it the best I ever have. At the Town Course I didn't putt well, but I was hitting the ball so well I was able to score well. And then at Dwan I think I hit every fairway and I think I only missed two greens," Johnson said.
Johnson was above par -- by two strokes -- with a score of 74, second overall at the Metro West Conference Championships on May 24 at Meadowbrooke Golf Course in Hopkins. The score clinched player of the year honors in the conference.
It also helped Chaska clinch a seventh consecutive Metro West Conference boys golf title. A streak that dates back to the first season in the league in 2014.
Johnson is just one of two varsity regulars from the 2019 championship team remaining. Yet the Hawks were just good enough Monday, a team score of 314 for third place, to win the conference championship.
Josh Esterley, an eighth grader the last time Chaska were champions, shot 78 with seniors Garrett Pritchard and Jimmy Young each shooting 81 to secure the title.
Benilde-St. Margaret won the championship meet with a score of 309 with Chanhassen, led by a medalist score of 70 from Danny Renner, were second by one stroke over Chaska with a 313.
"It's been a little different this year, but our team has made the most of it. We've played some different courses. This tournament is usually at Rush Creek so things have been different, but a lot of fun," Johnson said.
While the season has looked different, less tournaments, no trips out of town, players are now scoring their round on an app on their phone, after seeing teammates miss their final chance at state in 2020, Johnson relishes the opportunity.
An opportunity that is never a given in Section 2AAA where some of the best high school golfers in the state have their season end. It happened to Johnson in 2019, missing the cut by four strokes. It happened to his brother, Lincoln, as a senior in 2018.
That's why every shot matters June 2 and 7 at Ridges at Sand Creek near Jordan.
"Going into Ridges, I've played it a million times. What I try to do is try to not be nervous. That's what can hold you back. I think we'll play a few practice rounds, get comfortable with the course again. We'll keep practicing putts from inside five feet and hope we're good," Johnson said.
THE STREAK IS OVER
While Chaska's boys golf championship streak remains, Chanhassen's girls golf title dominance in the Metro West Conference was snapped by the Hawks this season.
Chaska won four of six meets this season, including the championship event on May 24 at Meadowbrooke. The Hawks had a team score of 357, six strokes better than Bloomington Jefferson with Chanhassen in third at 366.
Chaska (39), Chanhassen (34) and Bloomington Jefferson (32) were the top three finishing teams in the season championship as well.
Nicole Reineke led the Hawks with a score of 85 followed by Sammy Youngquist (89), Avery Nelson (91) and Emma Thompson (92), the lone senior in the line-up.
Only two players were better than Reineke with Bloomington Jefferson's Isabelle Lynch and Chanhassen's Madi Hicks separated by one stroke, 79 to 80.
Like the boys, the Section 2AAA championship will be decided June 2 and 7 at Ridges at Sand Creek. Eden Prairie is the favorite, having won the Lake Conference Championships on the same course on May 24. Chaska is looking to make the second day, in a group with Minnetonka and Chanhassen, hoping to knock off the Eagles.