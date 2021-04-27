While most spring athletes in 2020 sat on the sidelines, hoping for some season, whether with high school or summer teams, golf courses were among the first businesses to re-open. And golfers took advantage, a record season for many facilities.
Sammy Youngquist, junior at Chaska, played upwards of 25 tournaments. And her start to the 2021 is showing that experience. Through a tournament Monday at Chaska Town Course, Youngquist has fired consistent scores of 39 and 40 over nine holes, and 79 and 80 over 18 holes.
"I think it prepared me, but summer golf is so different than high school with distances and the courses, so there's still some adjustments to make.
A change in how most high school matches are being run is groupings of players. Each team puts together two groups of three players. Youngquist, who shot a team-low 79, pumping her fist as she sank her final putt on the 18th hole, played with teammates Avery Nelson and Emma Thompson. The other group featured Nicole Reineke (second Hawk score of 82), Libby Marsnik and Ashlyn Schmieg.
Chaska finished with a score of 342, second to Eastview (341) and ahead of Lakeville North (347), and 30 strokes better than Chanhassen and Lakeville South.
"I do miss the competitive aspect. You're more focused on being encouraging, cheering on your teammates. You don't want to beat them. There's no chip on your shoulder if they make a birdie. I like having that competition. Someone I am trying to outplay," Youngquist said.
But there are benefits as well.
"It makes it a lot less stressful. You're around your teammates, having fun together. That part is definitely nice," Youngquist added.
Chaska, after a hiccup in the second Metro West Conference meet, showed Monday they have what it takes to make a run at the league title, something no other team other than Chanhassen had won before. The Hawks have scored lower than the Storm in three of four meets this season including a head-to-head dual.
Remaining 9-hole events are April 30 at Dwan Golf Club in Bloomington, May 5 at Columbia Golf Course in Minneapolis, May 20 at Brookview Golf Course in Golden Valley, and the championship event on May 24 at Meadowbrook in Hopkins.
"We were pretty stoked coming into the season with a belief that we could win a title, so when we won that first conference tournament, we were pretty excited and we brought that momentum into our dual match with them. We had an off-day at Dahlgreen and they had a great day. It's fun knowing were close. It gives us an edge going into each tournament, knowing were there to beat them," Youngquist said.
On April 19, Youngquist was named to the 2021 Team Minnesota roster for the border battle Junior PGA Cup matches against Team Wisconsin July 1-2 at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove. She joins the best golfers in the state including Kathryn VanArragon of Blaine, Isabella and Reese McCauley of Simley, Camille Kuznik of Orono, and Madi Hicks of Chanhassen.
"I play with Madi in the summer and it's always keep up with Madi. That's usually my goal because if I'm doing that I'm going to be in good shape," Youngquist said. "Playing in this has always been one of my goals. I couldn't be more excited to play. Getting invited to that shows my work ethic is paying off."