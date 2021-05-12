Edina posted a second-day team score of 335, winning the two-day, six-team Oak Ridge Girls Prep Classic on May 12. The Hornets finished with a 36-hole score of 671.
Simley was second at 679 followed by Lakeville North (694), Chaska (714), Chanhassen (719), and Benilde-St. Margaret (833).
Chanhassen edged Chaska 350-351 in the second round. Madi Hicks, who a second-day score of 81, was seventh overall with a score of 165. Jamie Bimberg (89-88) and Claire Witcraft (95-88) were 11th and 13th for the Storm.
Chaska was led on Day Two by Nicole Reineke, who shot an 80 for a 36-hole score of 166 for eighth place. Sammy Youngquist was sixth overall with 162 (77-85).
BOYS: Metro West Conference
Davis Johnson played two-under par, a score of 70, to lead Chaska to a six-stroke victory in a Metro West Conference boys event on May 11 at Bluff Creek Golf Course in Chanhassen.
The Hawks registered a score of 309 with Johnson and Zach Seltun (77) placing first and third overall.
Chanhassen was team runner-up with 315 strokes led by Danny Renner and Zach Bloedorn, who tied for fifth place with scores of 78.
Rounding out the team scores were Benilde-St. Margaret (322), Bloomington Jefferson (325), St. Louis Park (326), and Bloomington Kennedy (358).
BOYS: Minnesota River Conference
Southwest Christian's dominance in league play continued in a nine-hole event at Le Sueur Country Club on May 11.
The Stars, led by a medalist score of 38 from Matthew Rixmann, shot 165 as a team, a 31-stroke victory over Tri-City United. Le Sueur-Henderson (205), Belle Plaine (211) and Mayer Lutheran (244) were also in the field.
Southwest Christian has a 135-stroke lead into the Minnesota River Conference Championship on Monday, May 17, at New Prague Golf Club.