What a day to be a Chaska Hawk.
Sammy Youngquist and Nicole Reineke posted scores of 77 and 79 for second and third place in a four-team Chaska Invitational at Hazeltine National on May 17.
Chaska was team champion with 339 strokes ahead of Minnetonka (342), Eden Prairie (343) and Wayzata (364).
Avery Nelson tied for eighth with a round of 88 for the Hawks.
Ally Chan (83), Selena Wu (84) and Ruby Reding (85) were fifth through seventh for Minnetonka with Haley Wegscheid placing 12th with 90 strokes.
Emma Davies of Eden Prairie was the medalist with a four-over par score of 76.
GOLF: Minnesota River Conference
A team score of 328 over 18 holes at New Prague Golf Club, Southwest Christian won by 57 strokes over Tri-City United in clinching the Minnesota River Conference boys golf championship on May 17.
The Stars had a season total of 966 in league tournaments, a 202-stroke victory over TCU.
Jacob Ferrin was the championship MVP with a score of 74 for the Stars. Ferrin was joined on the all-conference team by Hayden Kleynhans, Matthew Rixmann, Caleb Bendell, and Brody Pluth.
Southwest Christian swept the Minnesota River Conference titles as the girls team shot 388 over 18 holes on May 17 for the team championship.
The Stars won the season standings with 1,174 strokes, an advantage of 36 shots over Le Sueur-Henderson.
Autumn Wiens (94), Kendall Hoag (95), Ava Boen (102), and Madeline Hotchkiss (103) were top scorers for Southwest Christian.
BOYS: Metro West Conference
Davis Johnson was two-under par for a second consecutive meet, shooting a round of 70 to lead Chaska to a team score of 311, two strokes better than Chanhassen, in a Metro Westo Conference event at Chaska Town Course on May 17.
Benilde-St. Margaret and Bloomington Jefferson were third and fourth in the standings with 324 and 325.
Josh Esterley (77), Sam Donahue (80) and Garrett Pritchard (84) added to the team score for Chaska.
Danny Renner was co-medalist in the event, matching Johnson with a 70 for Chanhassen. Tristan Tidemann was next at 77 followed by Andrew Ballou (82) and Zack Lakosky (84).
GIRLS: Wright County Conference
Reagan Cizek shot a score of 95 as Holy Family Catholic was fourth of seven teams with a score of 406 in an 18-hole event in the Wright County Conference at Ridges at Sand Creek on May 17.
Orono beat Jordan 380 to 389 with Delano in third at 390.
Kayla Woytcke (101), Justina Valentini (104) and Averi Ahmann (106) completed the team score for the Fire.