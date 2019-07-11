Excelsior, the top-ranked Legion baseball team in the state of Minnesota, will take its home games to a visiting park as a part of the Gopher Classic Tournament beginning July 12.
With Minnetonka High School getting new turf on its field, Excelsior's host site is Victoria's Lions Field. Games begin at 9 a.m. and run throughout the entire day until a 7 p.m. on July 12-14.
Victoria is also a site on Monday, July 15 for three playoff games with the championship round on Tuesday, July 16 beginning at 9 a.m.
Chanhassen heads to the University of Northwestern in Roseville at Reynolds Field. Games are against Manitoba and Rapid City at 2 and 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12; Napoleon, Ohio at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13; and Tri-City Maroon and Lino Lakes at 2 and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.
Chaska is at the St. Michael-Albertville site near the recreation center. They face Fridley Gold and Omaha Burke at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12; Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 13; and Grand Rapids and St. Michael-Albertville at 3:30 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.
Post 580 started the month of July with wins over Eden Prairie II (10-4), Forest Lake (4-2) and Bloomington Blue (3-1).
Kody Dalen went the distance against Eden Prairie, while Andrew Mahlke was 3-for-4 with a home run.
Greg Berg allowed four hits and two runs in six innings versus Forest Lake with Greg Ryun driving in two runs with a double, three runs for the game.
Dalen was dominant against Bloomington on the mound with Cole Van Holland hitting a pair of doubles at the plate.