Come one, come all, to the Historic Andrew Peterson Farmstead on Sunday, Aug. 1 for the great game of baseball. The 1860's ball club, the Quicksteps, will be in action against an all-star squad featuring local players as well as staff and board members from the 2021 WCH Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m.
Admission is free; donations are welcomed. Spectators must bring their own chairs or blankets. Cold beverages, peanuts and cracker jacks will be sold. The farmstead is located at 8060 Highway 5 in Waconia.
Both teams will be out to talk about upcoming baseball games for the state tournament as well as historical baseball and town ball baseball.
Additionally, Carver County Fair goers will find a baseball exhibit on display at the Borchardt Granary, in partnership with the Minnesota Baseball Association, from Aug. 11-15.