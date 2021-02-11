Greg Sayuk, who led Southwest Christian High School volleyball for 16 years, has been hired as head coach at New Prague High School.
Sayuk was an assistant coach for the Trojans in 2020. Former head coach Angie Andersen stepped down after 14 seasons this winter.
The Carver resident posted a record of 334-171 at SWCHS, which included three state tournament appearances. The Stars were Class A runners-up in 2012 and champions in 2013.
Sayuk is a seven-time section coach of the year and a two-time Minnesota State Coach of the Year (2012 and 2013). For the past 15 years, he has been very active in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association as well as a club director and administrator in the off-season.
New Prague, along with Waconia and Orono, begin play in the Metro West Conference in 2021.