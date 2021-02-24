Autumn Hepola couldn't believe it, a score of 8.9 on balance beam.
"I never would have thought beam would be my strong event. I have been able to focus on that, develop some new skills, and it just makes me want to work harder and harder to see if I can improve even more," Hepola said.
The @StormHawksGymn on balance beam. Welcome back senior Claire Guthmueller pic.twitter.com/QBYA3Kw4ek— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) February 24, 2021
In a trying last two high school gymnastics seasons for the Chaska senior, first a knee injury that cost her a month in 2020, and then a torn stomach muscle this season, the career-best score was uplifting.
It pushed Hepola to take every practice more seriously. It's pushing her to get back to vaulting before the season ends, an event she has recorded nine-plus points multiple times as a member of the Chaska/Chanhassen team.
"We already lost a month this season, so when we got back in the gym it was all business. There just wasn't time to goof off. You work as hard as you can with the time we have together. I want that image to stick with the younger girls so they understand what it takes," Hepola said.
The Feb. 9 meet for the Storm Hawks against Bloomington Jefferson was the first competition in 360 days for Hepola. Her last meet for Chaska/Chanhassen was sections in 2020 in which she was coming back from a month-long hiatus with a knee injury.
Waiting for her shot was challenging.
Balance beam was the first event she was cleared to compete on. Her first meet saw the captain score a first-place victory with a mark of 8.6. One week later that number climbed to 8.9.
The @StormHawksGymn are halfway through the solo competition with vault and bars in the books @chanstormAD @ChaskaHawks pic.twitter.com/SdBKKaIfeY— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) February 24, 2021
On Feb. 23, adding floor exercise to her events, Hepola posted a team-best 8.650 on beam and 8.275 for second place among Storm Hawks on floor.
"I've just been trying to get back to all four events, but I'll probably never touch bars again. Vault has always been one of my strongest events, with my flip, so I am hoping by the end of the week to be able to flip. I'm just going to keep on working, try to clean up some of the wobbles, add a skill, and hope it's enough to make state," Hepola said.
While Hepola and fellow Claire Guthmueller, who competed for the first time this season Feb. 23 on balance beam as well, tying for third with an 8.15, have been sidelined much of the short season, they are enjoying the final year together with four other seniors and teammates.
It's a special senior group that features varsity all-arounders Brenna Johnson, Lauren Wosje and Lexie McCoy as well as JV top performer Gabby Krull.
"With so much of our varsity team graduating, it will give the rest of the team an opportunity to step up their off-season training and prepare themselves to fill in the varsity roster next year," Hepola said.
Meet day is all about adrenaline, for Hepola. If she has it, her performance shows. And on Feb. 23, in one of the final meets of the regular season, in the home gym, the fun was there. The bounce in the step was back.
It was singing the national anthem together as a team, with families in attendance, joining in like a choir. It was returning the beam and vault equipment into the back gym after the competition, only to have to repeat the process 24 hours later in set-up for the next competition Feb. 25 against Eden Prairie.
It was the laughs, the smiles, the post-meet ice bags, the pictures from captains' moms for the end-of-the-year scrapbook. It's the moments that last beyond scores and meet results.
"I love being in the gym, I love being with the team, working hard. Sitting here for five weeks healing was the worst," Hepola said. "I say leave everything in here before you hit that door. Give everything you have every day."