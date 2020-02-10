Chaska/Chanhassen and Breck School entered the regular season dual finale on Feb. 4 with similar team results.
The Storm Hawks felt like being a bit abnormal.
Posting a season-high score of 137.600, Chaska/Chanhassen won the meet by nearly a full seven points. The meet also featured a pair of season event-best scores from Autumn Hepola on vault (9.3) and Reese Norbie on bars (9.2).
Chaska/Chanhassen bested Breck School in all four events, racking up nine of 12 top-three scores as well as the top all-around score of 33.8 from Peyton Florek.
Claire Guthmueller was third on vault (8.8) with Florek capturing event titles on beam (8.7) and floor exercise (8.9). Hepola added a third-place score of 8.3 in her second event, bars, with Guthmueller second on floor (8.75) and Norbie third on beam (8.55).
Brenna Johnson's second-place score of 8.450 on bars led to a first- through third-place sweep for the Storm Hawks.
Seniors Emma Fronius and McKenna Vandervoort were honored before the meet. Fronius posted a top score of 8.7 on vault before a knee injury forced her out of the meet.
Next up for Chaska/Chanhassen is the Section 2AA Meet on Friday, Feb. 14 at Lakeville North High School. The competition starts at 6 p.m.