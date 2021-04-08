Minneapolis North High School was the capital of high school basketball in the 1990s. Khalid El-Amin and Jabbar Washington led the Polars to a trio of state titles between 1995 and 1997.
And then came the tandem of 1998 Miss Basketball Minnesota Tamara Moore and 1999 Miss Basketball Minnesota Mauri Horton. Minneapolis North won the final two state titles of the century in girls basketball.
Chaska, making its fourth state tournament appearance, met up with the Polars in the 1998 championship at Williams Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
The Hawks beat New Prague in the semifinals behind offensive leaders Rachael Schmieg and Jill Gustafson to reach the finals. Schmieg scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting with five rebounds and two steals.
Minneapolis North, though, was in a league of their own.
"There were in two classes at the time. Minneapolis North had its starting five go on to play D1 ball. They should have been in the large school field. They would have run away with that title. Our kids were overmatched. But I give our girls credit, they didn't accept that. They worked their butt off," then Chaska girls basketball head coach Bob Downs said.
Downs, who coached Chaska from 1978 to 2007, also led the Hawks to state in 1982, 1983 and 1990. Downs was co-coach with current coach Tara Seifert in his final year in a state tournament 2008 run. Chaska returned to state one more time in 2010.
"We weren't big enough to play in the largest class, so when we got to the playoffs I felt we had the advantage. We lost some tough games playing in our league, the Lake Conference Bloomington Jefferson was state champion that year and we played them twice. We were battle tested. By the time we got to tournament time, we were ready," Downs said.
Other starters in the 1998 season were Allison Polster, Beth Degler and Lindsay Happ.
"It was crazy, I share the story all the time with my students. I even told it during my first job interview. I was a sophomore. It was my first year on varsity. We had a pretty average season, but we played our best basketball at the right time. I remember the word 'cohesive.' We came together as a team," Happ, now Lindsay Broz, said.
Chaska defeated Shakopee in the section finals before heading to St. Cloud for a state quarterfinal game with Sauk Rapids-Rice. A neutral-site game.
"It was Chaska's spring break. A lot of people were gone. I remember walking into the St. Cloud stadium and there was this sea of green. There was green and yellow everywhere. And because we were on spring break, we had like one section of fans," Broz said.
Sauk Rapids was ranked No. 4. Chaska was unranked.
"I'll never forget that game. I had 19 points and nine assists. It was my best game of the season. We played just incredible team basketball and won," Broz said.
Chaska (record of 17-10 in 1997-98) would go on to beat New Prague in the semifinals. Broz's uncle, Mike Tschimperle, was an assistant coach of the Trojans.
Broz, a sixth grade middle school teacher at Chaska Middle School West for the last 16 years, having joined her former coach Downs, likes to try and forget the final game against Minneapolis North. The Polars dominated from the start, holding Chaska to six points in each of the first two quarters, a 32-12 halftime lead. The Polars won the championship 66-33.
"We just got destroyed, pummeled. I had a tough game. We all did. They were just so physical. It was tough because I had two really great games, I was named to the all-tournament team, so to have things end like that, it was tough. But it made me stronger. I learned a lot from that experience," said Broz, who later topped 1,000 points for her career at Chaska.
"I was just telling someone early in that basketball season, we were at a scrimmage and it wasn't go so well. Mr. Downs was trying to motivate us and he says 'You can beat anyone in this state except Minneapolis North.' Well, he was right. They were just so good," Schmieg, now Hovey, said.
While the final game was a disappointment, the experience certainly wasn't.
"When we first walked out on the floor at Williams, the raised floor, the lights are you, it was amazing. I had played volleyball next door in the Sports Pavilion, but it was such a cool experience to play on that court. I'll never forget our semifinal game. It came down to the last second," Hovey said.
"Rachael took the game over. I think she had like three points at halftime, we were down 12 points and she came out after halftime and she was Schmieg. She could have been Miss Basketball. Her game was out of this world. But she was a volleyball player. That was the path she wanted to go. I remember after the state tournament, I had DI scouts asking about her. No one knew about her because she wasn't attending summer camps. She was our star," Downs said.
Hovey a three-time state qualifier for Chaska volleyball, a state champion in 1996, went on to become an All-American in volleyball at North Dakota State University. When she graduated college, Hovey was second on the school's all-time digs list and 10th in kills.
Hovey, a 1,000-point career scorer, was inducted into the Chaska High School Hall of Fame in 2014. She has been teaching at Carver Elementary for four years. She has two kids, McKinley, 8, and Rosie, 7, who she know enjoys coaching in their sports.
Broz later became a JV coach in the Chaska girls basketball program, on staff when the Hawks last played at state in 2010. At the time pregnant with twins Blake and McKenna, now fifth-grade basketball stars on Chaska travel basketball teams. Like Hovey, Broz has remained in the game, a coach for her son's team this winter.