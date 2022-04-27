The Chaska Hawks baseball team will host its annual Strikeout Cancer and Diabetes game this Friday, April 29. The Hawks, currently sitting atop the Metro West conference, will play host to rival the Chanhassen Storm.
Hawks assistant coach Scott Gerber has worked with setting up the event since it began in 2014. In the previous years, the event has raised a combined total of more than $9,000 which has gone to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research Foundation and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
“While we are competing on the field against our rival in Chanhassen, this is really about two teams competing as a community to come together and support a cause like this.”
There will be a short ceremony starting at 6:50 p.m. and first pitch will be at 7 p.m. at Athletic Park in Chaska, with senior Nolan Kemp set to take the mound.