Krew Barber walked onto the course at Hazeltine National Golf Course in Chaska in 2016. No more than 5 1/2 feet, 100 pounds. He wanted to be a caddie.
That first summer, as the course was being readied for the Ryder Cup, Barber went through orientation. He knew it meant early mornings. He knew it meant biding his time, waiting for his name to be called to carry the bag.
Barber's stature so small, the bag was just inches from dragging on the ground.
None of that matter. When he first heard about the Chick Evans Scholarship that opening day of work, he looked at his mom and said, 'I'm going to get that.'
Four years later, Barber is among 10 students from the state of Minnesota that have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies, following a final selection interview held at The Minikahda Club in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.
Each caddie has a unique story, which reflects the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record; excellent academics; demonstrated financial need; and outstanding character.
For Barber, it was about being the best he could be.
"My dad has always been into golf, but I never really played. I looked at it as a fun way to be outside and to make really great money. I think the most important thing I learned over these last four years is to appreciate the moment, being out on the course. You have to have great work ethic. It's about never giving up," Barber said.
Now a senior at Chaska High School, Barber used his life experiences in his interview process to gain the scholarship.
"I play lacrosse, started last year, and I plan on playing again this year. I'm involved in DECA and I did really well with that. I'm going to nationals. DECA has definitely done a lot for me. In my interview I thanked DECA, my DECA advisors," said Barber, who has also been involved with martial arts for eight years. He is a third-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. "That's definitely taught me discipline.
"Each of these deserving Evans Scholars epitomizes what our Program has been about since its creation in 1930," said Western Golf Association Chairman Kevin Buggy. "Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams."
The selection meeting in Minnesota was one of more than 20 such meetings the Evans Scholars Foundation will hold across the country through the spring. When the 2019-20 selection meeting process is completed by April, an estimated 285 caddies are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.
The Western Golf Association, headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. One of golf’s favorite charities, it is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.
Currently, a record 1,010 caddies are enrolled in 18 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,050 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.
"These young students have shown excellence in the classroom and in their communities, as well as on the golf course,” said John Kaczkowski, WGA President and CEO. "We welcome them to the Evans Scholars family."
Knowing the company he is in, and has been in, makes Barber appreciate the opportunity even more.
"My first tournament, they stuck me out as a marker on one hole. I would mark where the ball landed with a lawn flag. I sat out there for a couple of hours. I didn't know this, but I was doing something I wasn't supposed. I sprinted to every ball. Placed a flag. Ducked behind a tree and then placed another flag. People would compliment my hustle. One guy called me Braveheart, like in the movie where the character throws the sword into the ground," Barber said.
What it did more than anything was get Barber's name out there to members. He uses the opportunity to network himself.
Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by 32,500 golfers across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program. Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $14 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship, the third of four PGA TOUR Playoff events in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup competition, are donated to the Evans Scholars Foundation.
Other Minnesota recipients are (high school attend, residence): Skyler Gish (Totino-Grace, Andover), Kolbe Lelemsis (Chesterton Academy, Bloomington), Jessica Pilon (Chesterton Academy, Crystal), Ryan Schenck (Edina, Eden Prairie), Walker Schwappach (Edina, Edina), Steven Kragseth (Hermantown, Hermantown), Luke Sheldon (Hopkins, Minnetonka), Grant Hatteberg (Roseville Area, Roseville), Molly Schottenbauer (Marshall School, Superior).
Schenck is also a caddie at Hazeltine National in Chaska.
"I trained the summer before Ryder Cup. Experiencing all of the setup, it was amazing. I learned a lot about how it's all done. Everything that went into that multi-million dollar event. I think with Hazeltine, it's the people that make it super specialCaddied in a ," said Barber, who once caddied for Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty, and was part of group with country singer and Hootie and the Blowfish lead singer Darius Rucker.
Barber begins college in the fall of 2020. He will live among 60 kids. He has hopes to gain entry into the Carlson School of Management. Barber has interest in entrepreneurship, owning his own business after school.
The Evans Scholarship is valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years.
"My buddy (Johnny Senden) and I, we run a thrift flipping company. We buy things and we resell them. Old shoes, concert T-shirts, stuff like that. Anything that's really cool. We find fun stuff for ourselves, too," Barber said.
He has started his own YouTube Channel and the duo have their own Instragram page (Lakeside Vintage) with the merchandise. They even have pop-up shops sales.
Five and a half-feet tall, 120 pounds, nothing's stopping this caddie. He's heading places.