The 72nd U.S. Girls’ Junior, which was scheduled for July 13-18 on the Blue Course at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club in Colorado Springs, Colo., and the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur, which was scheduled to be played July 20-25 at Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, both in Chaska, have been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
"Our primary focus when making determinations around championships continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone involved," said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director of Championships for the USGA. "While we are incredibly disappointed to have to make the decision to cancel our two junior championships, we know it is the right one."
Current and proposed federal, state and local guidelines regarding gatherings would make effectively conducting qualifying for both championships next to impossible for Allied Golf Associations, which were scheduled to hold 100 qualifiers in 41 states between late May and early July.
"Given that juniors in most parts of the country are not physically attending school at this time, we did not feel comfortable asking them to compete in qualifying events," said Bodenhamer. "We considered postponement but knowing that school will restart in many places around the country in August, we did not believe it was a viable option."
In addition to the cancellation of the junior championships, the USGA has made the decision to delay opening entries for six additional amateur championships until the week of May 18: the U.S. Women’s Amateur (scheduled for Aug. 3-9 at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md.); U.S. Amateur (Aug. 10-16 at Bandon (Ore.) Dunes Golf Resort); U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur (Aug. 28-Sept. 3 at Berkeley Hall Club in Bluffton, S.C.); U.S. Senior Amateur (Aug. 28-Sept. 3 at Country Club of Detroit in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich.); U.S. Mid-Amateur (Sept. 12-17 at Kinloch Golf Club in Manakin-Sabot, Va., and Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, Va.); and U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur (Sept. 12-17 at The Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Ala.).