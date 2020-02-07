Each team with one loss, Chaska up three games in the win column on Benilde-St. Margaret, a victory Thursday would have set-up the Hawks boys hockey team with a great chance to capture the Metro West Conference title.
The Red Knights had other plans.
A 5-2 Chaska win in the first meeting Jan. 18, this time around it was Benilde-St. Margaret ending up ahead on the scoreboard, a 4-1 final Feb. 6.
Chaska entered on a six-game winning streak, having outscored opponents 35-5. Just 3:14 into the contest it was 2-0 Red Knights.
A blistering shot from Colorado College commit Nate Schweitzer from the right points through a screen and a Charlie Bischel wrister that slipped through the 5-hole of Chaska goaltender Carter Wishart had the Hawks in an early hole.
Despite three first-period power plays, a 5-on-3 for 28 seconds, as well as a single man advantage in the second period, Chaska never got closer. In fact Benilde-St. Margaret stretched the lead to three goals before Zach Seltun took a backdoor pass from Jimmy Snuggerud at 3-1 late in the frame.
The Red Knights, which outshot Chaska 30-28, added a third-period tally on a partial breakaway for the 4-1 final.
Wishart made 26 saves for the Hawks, which are now 6-2 in the Metro West Conference with remaining contests at Bloomington Jefferson at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, and home on Saturday, Feb. 15 versus Chanhassen in the regular season finale.
Benilde-St. Margaret controls its own destiny in the conference race, needing wins over St. Louis Park and Bloomington Kennedy to win the title outright.
ST. LOUIS PARK 6, CHANHASSEN 2
A one-goal game into the third period, St. Louis Park scored three times, twice on the power play, in a 6-2 win over Chanhassen Feb. 6.
Back-to-back goals from Cole Severson on the power play and Jack Hudnut, 82 seconds apart, pulled the Storm within 3-2 late in the second period.
Chanhassen was 1-for-7 on the man advantage.
McCabe Dvorak scored twice for the Orioles.
Josh Weyandt made 27 saves for the Storm, which is 1-6 in the Metro West Conference.
Chanhassen (7-14) hosts Anoka at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 9, MINNEHAHA ACADEMY 3
Ryan Odefey netted a hat trick, leading Southwest Christian/Richfield to a 9-3 win over Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis Feb. 6.
Jeremiah Konkel and Nick Haust each scored twice for the Stars, which led 3-0 after one period and 7-3 after two periods.
Caleb Bendell and Nic Gustafson also netted goals with Cullen O'Connell finishing with two assists.
Isaac Haugen made 34 saves for Southwest Christian/Richfield (11-9-2).
The Stars are at Dodge County in Kasson at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.