Chanhassen boys hockey won eight of the first 11 all-time meetings with Chaska. Ever since 2016-17, the trend has changed toward the Hawks.
Chaska beat the Storm for the seventh consecutive meeting, a 6-0 win on Jan. 30 at Victoria Rec Center.
The Hawks have outscored Chanhassen 42-9 in the winning streak.
Like the 2018-19 contests, the first of two in 2020 was lopsided, Chaska outshot the Storm 56-11. The advantage in the middle period alone was 20-1 as the Hawks increased the lead from 1-0 to 4-0.
Jimmy Snuggerud added a pair of third-period tallies with seniors Nick Olmscheid, Ethan McDonald, Bauer Barry, and Owen Thomas all finding the net in the game's first 34 minutes.
Olmscheid tipped in a Thomas shot from the high slot on the game's first attempt at the 1:24 mark.
McDonald started a three-goal second period with a back door goal off a brillant pass from Barry. Shane LaVelle and Max Burkholder each had two assists for Chaska.
Josh Weyandt stopped 50-of-56 shots for Chanhassen with Carter Wishart (six saves) and Tyler Harrison (three saves) combining for the shutout.
Chaska (10-8-1) is 5-1 in the Metro West Conference, among three teams with loss in the league standings. A 2 p.m. home contest with St. Louis Park on Saturday, Feb. 1 could go a long way toward a league championship.
Chanhassen (6-13) is at Bloomington Kennedy at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
BOYS: St. Michael-Albertville 5, Minnetonka 2
Who's in second place in the Lake Conference behind Eden Prairie? Edina? Nope. Wayzata? Nope. Minnetonka? Nope.
Newcomer St. Michael-Albertville.
The Knights scored three times in the second period, pulling away for a 5-2 win over visiting Minnetonka Jan. 30.
STMA scored five times on 19 shots, getting a hat trick from Nick LaMere and tallies from Luc and Casy Laylin.
Minnetonka, which led 1-0 in the opening minutes on a Nic Henry score, got a third-period goal from Graham Harris.
The Skippers (10-10) are in third place in the Lake Conference at 4-3.
Next up is a 3 p.m. road game at Buffalo on Saturday, Feb. 1.
GIRLS: Holy Family 3, Centennial 0
For the first time in program history, Holy Family Catholic notched 20 wins on the season, finishing the regular season schedule with a 3-0 shutout at 12-win Centennial Jan. 30.
The Fire, 20-5 overall, scored a goal in each of the three periods.
Caitlin Rock netted a pair of tallies with Libby Kamp scoring for the second time in as many games. Rock had an assist on the eventual winner as well.
Sedona Blair made 17 saves for her seventh shutout this season.
Holy Family Catholic opens in the Section 2AA playoffs on Friday, Feb. 7. The Fire are expected to receive the No. 3 seed and host Prior Lake in the quarterfinals.