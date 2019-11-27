Gavin Brown was described by one rink-side observer as Curt Giles-like. The former Minnesota North Star defenseman now Edina High School head boys hockey coach who netted 43 goals in 895 career NHL games.
A true stay-at-home blueliner.
Brown, who missed most of the 2018-19 season following a concussion, found himself with the puck in the first period Nov. 27 against Eastview. Passing up the opportunity to shoot never crossed his mind.
"Besides summer hockey goals it's been a while. ... I got a pass from the wall and I walked down the point and got a shot on net through traffic and it went in," the Hawks junior said.
Brown was one of three Chaska players to score their first varsity goals in a 5-0 win over Eastview.
It was the first win in three games for the Hawks (1-1-1), which lost to Blake School less than 15 hours before the Wednesday matinee.
"You don't do this often in high school hockey, but last night after the game we had a team stretch at the rink. The coaches told us to get a good night of sleep, eat some good food, and we were right back at the rink this morning," Brown said.
"It was about keeping moving and staying in the game," he added.
A 1-0 lead, on the penalty kill for the third time in the second period, Ethan McDonald netted the first of two goals in the contest short-handed, a backhanded shot on the breakaway.
McDonald, Max Burkholder on the power play and Zach Seltun added third-period goals for Chaska, which got a 14-save shutout and first victory from goaltender Carter Wishart.
It was the first varsity goals for Burkholder and Seltun, both sophomores.
For Chaska, with seven underclassmen in the line-up, including three freshmen, the result was a positive step forward into a contest with Lakeville North at the Bloomington Ice Garden at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.
"I think this will give Carter confidence going into our next game. He was definitely excited. Nice that it was a shutout, too. ... We have to keep it going. The older guys are talking about working hard, being a good defensive team this year. Really being tough in front of Carter as we enter some of our tougher games of the season," Brown said.