Things didn't go well for Chaska in its first trip to St. Louis Park Rec Center of 2020. Back on the ice Jan. 18, a week of practice between games, the Hawks put together a solid 51-minute effort in a 5-2 win over Benilde-St. Margaret.
Chaska boys hockey scored five goals on 22 shots, including the first varsity goal from Jack Seaverson.
Tallies from seniors Shane LaVelle and Nick Olmscheid, the second on the power play, staked the Hawks to a 3-0 lead.
A second underclassmen score, this one from Sam Rinzel, increased the lead to 4-1 midway through the third period.
Both Benilde-St. Margaret goals came on the power play, a stellar performance from freshman goaltender Carter Wishart with 33 saves.
Chaska (7-8-1) hosts Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.
BOYS: St. Louis Park 6, Chanhassen 0
First-place St. Louis Park scored twice in each period, defeating host Chanhassen 6-0 on Jan. 18 at Victoria Rec Center.
The Storm are 0-2 in the Metro West Conference.
The Orioles, which got on the board just 46 seconds into the contest, had six different goal scorers.
Chanhassen was outshot 46-21 for the game, a 40-save performance from goaltender Josh Weyandt.
The Storm play at Benilde-St. Margaret at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.
BOYS: Minnetonka 5, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Two-time Hockey Day in Minnesota participant, Minnetonka came up big in a non-conference contest at Bloomington Jefferson Jan. 18, a 5-2 win.
Braedon Lacomy scored twice for the Skippers, which had 46 total shots on net.
Tyler Kueppers' second period goal gave Minnetonka a 3-1 advantage into the final 17 minutes.
Graham Harris and Griffin Streeter also found the net for the Skippers, which 19 saves and a win from Anders Irene in net.
Minnetonka (9-8) hosts Edina at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.
GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 3, Mound-Westonka 1
Holy Family Catholic clinched its third Wright County Conference title in five years, a 3-1 road win over Mound-Westonka on Jan. 18 at Thaler Arena.
The Fire, league champions in 2015-16 and 2017-18 with Waconia in a co-op, are 8-0 this season in conference contests.
Lauren Hickey, part of all three title teams, netted the game's opening goal for Holy Family Catholic. Fellow senior Sydney Paulsen sealed the win late with her fifth goal of the season.
Holy Family Catholic, short-handed four times in the game, got a career-high 49 saves from goaltender Sedona Blair. Grayson Limke also collected her seventh goal in four games for the eventual winner.
Holy Family Catholic (17-4) has four remaining road games beginning with New Prague on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 9, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 1
Minnetonka scored eight unanswered goals, outshooting Hopkins/St. Louis Park 60-6 in a 9-1 win on Jan. 18 at Pagel Arena.
Lacey Martin and Emily Bayless each finished with two goals and two assists for the Skippers. Kayley Crawford and Josie Heiling also added multi-score contests with Rory Guilday scoring a goal with an assist.
Sophia Johnson made her varsity debut for Minnetonka, stopping 5-of-6 shots in goal for the Skipper sophomore.
Minnetonka hosts Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
GIRLS: Anoka/Spring Lake Park 4, Chaska/Chanhassen 1
Chaska/Chanhassen registered 38 shots on net, but was only able to get one past Anoka/Spring Lake Park goaltender Abi Furlano in a 4-1 loss on Jan. 18 at Chaska Community Center.
Sydney Symynkywicz scored twice for the Tornadoes, which have won 11 games this season.
Elisabeth Gerebi found the net for the Storm Hawks late in regulation off a pass from Alex Dixey. Clara Nelson made 22 saves for Chaska/Chanhassen (8-9-2).
Next up is a home contest with Holy Angels/Richfield at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.