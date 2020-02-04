Prior Lake owns 14 wins on the ice. They've beaten Eden Prairie. They've beaten Minnetonka. They've beaten Chanhassen and Shakopee.
Add another win over a Section 2AA opponent in Holy Family Catholic on Feb. 4 in Victoria. Laz Kaebel's power-play tally in the second period was the final difference in a 2-1 score.
So, are head-to-head wins enough to get the Lakers the No. 1 seed?
If so, this loss may actually be a good thing for Holy Family Catholic. With Chaska likely to grab the No. 4 seed, the Fire would avoid Lake Conference teams, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka, until the championship round.
Chaska wouldn't mind facing Holy Family Catholic for the first time in program history and then a Prior Lake team they beat in December as well.
Holy Family Catholic (12-10) tied the game at one through 17 minutes on a goal from Nick Blood.
Will Schumacher scored his team-leading 14th goal to start the scoring for the Lakers. Shots were 30-27 Prior Lake, with Fire goaltender Dylan Halliwill making 28 saves.
Trevor Boschee was the difference for Prior Lake, especially in the third period where every loose puck happened to be under the goaltender's body and not in the net.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Blaine at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.
BOYS: Bloomington Kennedy 2, Southwest Christian/Richfield 1
Southwest Christian/Richfield held Bloomington Kennedy to one shot over the final 17 periods, but a two-goal deficit was too much to overcome in the Stars' 2-1 loss at Bloomington Ice Garden Feb. 4.
Nic Gustafson pulled the Stars with 2-1 with 11:34 remaining in regulation.
Joseph Workman and Connor Martin netted goals for the Eagles in the second period.
Max Lavin stopped 7-of-9 shots in net for Southwest Christian/Richfield (10-9-2). Next up for the Stars is a Thursday, Feb. 6 road game at Minnehaha Academy.
BOYS: Lakeville North 6, Minnetonka 2
A 2-0 lead in the second period, Minnetonka saw Lakeville North score six unanswered goals, five over the final 17 minutes, in a 6-2 decision on Feb. 4 at Pagel Arena.
The Skippers are 11-11 overall, having lost three of the last four games.
Tied at two, seven minutes remaining, Keaton Kranz scored the eventual winner for Lakeville North. The final two tallies were into the empty net.
Teddy Lagerback netted a pair of Minnetonka goals, the first tally just 75 seconds in, adding a power-play goal in the second period. Hunter Newhouse had assists on each tally.
Brandon Shantz stopped 22 shots for the Skippers. Next up is Eden Prairie at home on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS: Minnetonka 5, Blaine 0
A final playoff tune-up, Minnetonka won 5-0 over host Blaine on Feb. 4 at Fogarty Arena. Minnetonka ends the regular season with an 18-6-1 record.
The Skippers had five different goal scorers in Lacey Martin, Hanna Baskin, Kylie Melz, Emily Bayless, and Grace Sadura. Martin finished with three points, adding two assists.
Brynn Dulac made 22 saves for her seventh shutout of the season for Minnetonka, which hosts New Prague as the No. 1 seed in the Section 2AA playoffs on Friday, Feb. 7.