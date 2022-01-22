The Wright County Conference has belonged to Holy Family Catholic boys hockey for the past decade. Newcomer Southwest Christian/Richfield started the 2021-22 season with three league wins.
Changing of the guard?
Holy Family Catholic said not so fast.
Scoreless at the halfway point of the second period, the Fire scored six unanswered goals, shutting out the Stars on Jan. 20 in Richfield.
The Fire had 54 shots on goal, getting two goals from Parker Osborn. Ethan Hall, Tommy Agerland and Mason Fasching also added third-period tallies, while defenseman Hunter Friedrich broke the tie with his first varsity goal.
Kam Hendrickson made 32 saves for Holy Family Catholic, which is 5-0 in the Wright County Conference and 8-11 overall.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (8-7-1) got 48 saves from Jannes Kamp.
GIRLS: Chaska/Chanhassen 3, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Three first-period goals, two separated by 17 seconds, lifted Chaska/Chanhassen to a 3-1 on Jan. 20 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
The Storm Hawks beat Bloomington Jefferson despite a 33-18 shot difference.
Paige Sommerfeld scored her first varsity goal with Bethany Velasco adding to the score at 2-0. Katelyn Roberts' unassisted tally, her 19th of the season, moved the lead to 3-0 through one period.
Maddie Margraf made 32 saves in the win, including 12 shots in each of the first two periods.
BOYS: Edina 5, Minnetonka 2
A one-goal deficit through two periods, Edina extended the advantage with two more scores, defeating Minnetonka 5-2 on Jan. 20 at Pagel Arena.
Power-play goals from John Stout and Javon Moore tied the game at two for the Skippers. The tallies were separated by 72 seconds. Liam Hupka had assists on both goals.
Jimmy Clark's second-period goal broke the 2-2 tie for the Hornets.
Minnetonka outshot Edina 32-20.
It was the first loss in three conference games for the Skippers (8-6-1).
Next up for Minnetonka is Eden Prairie on Jan. 22.
GIRLS: Mound-Westonka/SW Christian 4, St. Cloud 3 OT
Gretta Pioske's overtime winner gave Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian a 4-3 road win at St. Cloud Cathedral on Jan. 20.
The White Hawks forced extra time with a third-period goal from Sydney Leonard with under six minutes to play.
Pioske and Emily Wendorf netted back-to-back power-play goals in the first period, a 2-0 lead for MW/SWC.
St. Cloud Cathedral scored three straight times, twice from Ava Schmidt to claim the lead.
Greer Hardacre had two assists with Pioske leading the White Hawks with three points.
Ashlyn Roth made 19 saves for MW/SWC, which is 16-4 overall and ranked No. 4 in Class A.