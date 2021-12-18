A sleepy first period, Chaska recording just two shots on goal, the seventh-ranked Hawks awoke, scoring two goals, turning the momentum in their favor.
On a night in which Minnetonka tripled Chaska's shot output, 39-13, the Skippers just needed a spark, and they got that from senior Reagan Shepherd. Listed as an extra skater on the line chart.
Shepherd's power-play goal late in the second period, and his pass to Tim Lagerback in the slot just 11 seconds into the final frame, were the difference in a 3-2 win over Chaska on Dec. 16 at Pagel Arena.
Shepherd finished with a goal and two assists in the Minnetonka win.
A scary moment, a pile of skaters in the Skipper crease, Minnetonka's Jack Rausch laid on the ice, teammate Nick Baer covering a deep cut on his thigh. A trainer and medical personnel from the crowd quickly reacted, preventing the situation from becoming even scarier.
The final 11 seconds of the second period were postponed until the ice was resurfaced.
Ironically, after the 11 seconds played out, and the teams changed ends, all 12 players remaining on the ice, Minnetonka scored 11 seconds into the restart, a Lagerback one-timer from Shepherd.
Minnetonka outshot Chaska 12-3 in the period, and at one point kept possession in the Hawks' end for more than two minutes without a stoppage or line change.
Down a goal on a Wyatt Chartier tally for the Skippers, Chaska took its only lead at 2-1 on an even strength score from Zach Seltun, on the rebound, and a power-play blast from Sam Rinzel off passes from Johnny Knapp and Adam Kleber.
Knapp started the play by digging the puck out of the corner, feeding Kleber along the boards, who quickly found Rinzel uncovered in the slot for the goal.
Carter Wishart made 36 saves for Chaska with Beau Motzko stopping 11 shots for Minnetonka (5-2).
Chaska (6-1) hosts Shakopee on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
Minnetonka is at Moorhead at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
GIRLS: Chaska/Chanhassen 11, Waconia 1
Senior Maya Beise and eighth grader Zoe Zelinski each scored their first varsity goals as Chaska/Chanhassen defeated Waconia 11-1 in Metro West Conference play on Dec. 16.
A 2-1 game early in the second period, the Storm Hawks scored nine unanswered goals, five in the third period on 24 shots, in the win.
Katelyn Roberts registered her second hat trick of the season with Abbey Lendzyk scoring back-to-back tallies in the second period.
Elisabeth Gerebi, Alyson McPartland, Brenna Westerhaus, and Bethany Velasco also found the net for the Storm Hawks. Maddie Margraf stopped 16-of-17 shots in the fifth win for Chaska/Chanhassen.
The Storm Hawks meet Benilde-St. Margaret in the Mid-Winter Meltdown at Eden Prairie Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
BOYS: Holy Family Catholic 11, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Five Holy Family Catholic skaters each scored two goals in an 11-1 win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in Wright County Conference play on Dec. 16 in Victoria.
Nick Blood had a team-high six points with two goals and four assists.
Parker Osborn (two goals, three assists), Keyan Schugel (two goals, two assists), Tommy Agerland (two goals, assist), and Abe Malek (two goals, assist) were other leading scorers for the Fire.
Johnny Hussey and Hunter Friedrich had career-highs in assists (three) as well.
Bennett Reinhard stopped 23-of-24 shots in the win for Holy Family Catholic (3-4), which is at Benilde-St. Margaret at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
Totaling 50 shots on goal, Shae Messner scored twice, finishing with four points, as Holy Family Catholic returned from Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato with a 6-0 win on Dec. 16.
The Fire netted three third-period goals to pull away for the conference win.
Maddie Kaiser, MacKenzie Moss, Justina Valentini, and Grayson Limke also scored for Holy Family Catholic (6-2-1).
Quinn McDonald made 10 saves in the shutout for the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic hosts Alexandria at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
GIRLS: Mound-Westonka/SW Christian 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2
Greer Hardacre's winner with 37 seconds remaining in regulation gave Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian a Class AA win over a Cretin-Derham Hall team beaten just for the third time in 11 games.
The White Hawks scored twice in the third period, hanging on for a 3-2 win on Dec. 16 at Thaler Arena.
Hardacre netted two goals in the game, none bigger than in the final minute just moments after the Raiders tied the contest at two on the power play.
Montana Courneya had given MW/SWC a 2-1 lead early in the third period on assists from Gisella Harder and Tori Lacomy.
Ashlyn Roth made 30 saves for the White Hawks (8-3), which head to Chisago Lakes at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.