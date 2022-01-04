Chaska made sure a large lead against St. Louis Park didn't disappear this time around, scoring twice in each of the last two periods in a 5-0 home win on Jan. 4.
Sam Spehar netted two goals with Ty Broten and Blake Markwell recording their first tallies of the season for the Hawks.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Chaska (8-4).
Carter Wishart stopped all 12 shots in the shutout with Adam Kleber finishing off the scoring with a third-period score.
Chaska's game with Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday, Jan. 8, has been postponed to Feb. 10.
CHANHASSEN 10, WACONIA 2
Jack Christ recorded his first varsity hat trick, one of five Chanhassen skaters to finish with two or more points in a 10-2 road win at Waconia on Jan. 4.
The Storm outshot the Wildcats 49-13, leading 3-0 and 6-2 at the intermissions.
Mathias Bosch finished with a goal and three assists, while Gavin Uhlenkamp scored twice and Caden Lee and Evan Miller each had three assists.
Other goal scorers were Ryan Nicholson, Joe Parker and Jake Risch.
Cole Machtemes scored both goals for Waconia.
Brady Marsh stopped 11 of 13 shots for Chanhassen (7-4-1), which is at St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 2, BRECK 1
A shot advantage of 27-9 through two periods, yet a one-goal deficit, a little perseverance went a long way in Southwest Christian/Richfield's 2-1 road win at Breck School on Jan. 4.
Caleb Swenson tied the game at 3:22 of the third period with Jared Greiner netting the winner four minutes later for the Stars. Greiner also had an assist on the Swenson tally.
Isaac Haugen made 14 saves in the win for Southwest Christian/Richfield, which improved to 5-4-1 overall.
Next up for the Stars is a road game at Waconia on Thursday, Jan. 6.
LAKEVILLE NORTH 5, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 3
Trailing by two goals, Holy Family Catholic tied the game at three, getting first varsity tallies from underclassmen Mason Grinnell and Mason Fasching, eventually falling 5-3 at Lakeville North on Jan. 4.
Thomas Laaksonen netted his second goal of the season for the Fire.
Parker Osborn added two assists for Holy Family Catholic (3-10).
The Fire are at Mound-Westonka on Thursday, Jan. 6.