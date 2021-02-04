Chaska/Chanhassen played into the third period with two of the top-five teams in Class AA. After a 1-3 start, the Storm Hawks are putting together more complete games, winners of three straight.
The latest a 4-2 road victory at Buffalo on Feb. 4.
First-period goals from Alyson McPartland and Brier Ziemer and an Elisabeth Gerebi tally late in the second frame gave the Storm Hawks a 3-0 lead.
Kalli Sampson's first varsity goal, taking a pass from Jamie Bimberg at center ice coming out of the penalty box, extended the advantage to 4-1. Alex Dixey and McPartland each had two points in the victory.
Maddie Margraf won her second consecutive start, making 16 saves for Chaska/Chanhassen (4-3).
Next up for the Storm Hawks is a rematch with No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret at St. Louis Park Rec Center on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS: Wayzata 2, Holy Family Catholic 1
Shutout in three non-conference contests this season, Holy Family Catholic, coming off a scoreless draw, fell 2-1 at home to Wayzata on Feb. 4 in Victoria.
Maddy Helmstetter netted her second goal of the season, a ninth point on the season, to give the Fire a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Gretchen Branton gave Wayzata the lead for good with goals at 4:07 and 16:51 of the second period.
Holy Family Catholic, despite a 20-4 shot advantage over the final 17 minutes, was unable to beat Annika Lavender for the tying goal. Lavender stopped 30 of 31 shots with Fire goaltender Sedona Blair making 23 saves.
Holy Family Catholic (2-3-2) is at Blake on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
BOYS: Minnetonka 6, St. Michael-Albertville 0
Scoreless through one period, Minnetonka reeled off six goals on 28 shots over the final 34 minutes, defeating St. Michael-Albertville 6-0 on Feb. 4 at Pagel Arena.
Reed Hanus and first-time varsity goal scorers Nick Baer and Tim Lagerback scored in the second period to put the Skippers ahead for good.
Senior Jack Quinn added two third-period tallies as Minnetonka improved to 4-2 on a 26-save shutout from Andres Irene.
Next up is the first of two season meetings with Eden Prairie on the road at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.
BOYS: Southwest Christian/Richfield 5, Waconia 3
A three-all game late in regulation, Andrew Erhart's near-board shot was tipped into the net by Matt Stuessi as Southwest Christian/Richfield defeated Waconia 5-3 on Feb. 4 at Chaska Community Center.
Stars keep the pressure up last three minutes and are rewarded. Stuessi from Erhart again. Stars 4-3! :28 seconds remain. pic.twitter.com/B3zLtfZCdN— Southwest Christian Richfield Boys HS Hockey (@SWCRHockey) February 5, 2021
Joey Michelizzi added a second goal in the final 30 seconds in an empty net for the final score.
Junior Nate Best's first varsity goal gave the Stars the opening lead, extended to 3-1 off the sticks of Michelizzi and Stuessi.
Jannes Kamp, in his second start of the season, made 31 saves in the Stars' win.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (4-2) is at St. Paul Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday.