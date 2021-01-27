Bloomington Kennedy tied the game at two just 37 seconds into the second period, but behind three Chaska skaters netting their first varsity goals, the Hawks improved to 3-2 on the season with a 5-2 win on Jan. 26 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Timmy LeRoy scored twice for Chaska, both times on assists from Jack Seaverson, to lead the Hawks to a second Metro West Conference win in three games.
Blake Markwell on the power play and Jonny Knapp with an unassisted game-winner in the second period also were among first-time varsity goals scorers for Chaska.
Sam Rinzel added his third goal and team-high 10th point in the third period to clinch the victory for the Hawks and Kai Girard, who made his varsity debut with 16 saves.
The Girard appearance snapped 32 consecutive starts for Chaska sophomore Carter Wishart in goal.
Chaska is back home at the community center for a 2 p.m. matinee against Chanhassen on Saturday, Jan. 30.
BOYS: Bloomington Jefferson 5, Chanhassen 2
Jumping out to a 2-0 lead through one period, Chanhassen was in position to snap an eight-game losing stream to Bloomington Jefferson dating back to Jan. 28, 2016.
Five Jaguar goals, two from Brady Burton, led visiting Bloomington Jefferson to a 5-2 win on Jan. 26 in Victoria.
Chanhassen, trailing 3-2 into the third period, were held off the scoresheet over the final 17 minutes despite 20 shots on net. For the game, the Storm outshot the Jaguars 41-32.
Evan Miller, his first varsity goal, and Jake Risch gave Chanhassen the 2-0 lead in the opening frame. Bloomington Jefferson took advantage of a power play to open a three-goal scoring strike in the second period.
Will Anderson, making his third start of the season, stopped 27-of-32 shots for the Storm, which travel to Chaska at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30.
GIRLS: Holy Family 7, New Prague 1
Outshot 12-8 in first period, yet leading 3-0, Holy Family Catholic blew open a road contest at New Prague with four third-period goals in a 7-1 win on Jan. 26.
Josie Linn was one of two Fire goal scorers, finding the net on back-to-back shifts in the third period.
Taylor Koeppl, Libby Kamp and Olivia Paidosh each registered a tally and assist, while 11 different Holy Family Catholic skaters had at least one point.
Freshman Quinn McDonald, making her varsity debut, made 17 saves on 18 shots in the Fire win.
Next up is a meeting with second-ranked Edina at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29 at Braemar Arena.
GIRLS: Minnetonka vs Wayzata
A non-player emergency situation off the ice halted a contest with Minnetonka and Wayzata at Pagel Arena on Jan. 26.
The Skippers' Twitter account shared late Tuesday evening the parent of a player who collapsed was currently stable and receiving medical care.
Minnetonka was leading 2-1 after two periods on a pair of goals from Kendra Distad. Grace Sadura had assists on each goal, including a short-handed tally late in the first period.
The game will be resumed at some point, according to assistant coach Jason Cassano.
"All we could do was huddle on the bench as a family and pray," he said.
Minnetonka is back in action on Friday, Jan. 29, at home against Willmar.