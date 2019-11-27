Hockey Puck

The man-advantage was the difference between Chaska and Blake School Nov. 26. The host Bears scored twice on four opportunities, the Hawks 0-for-5 in a 4-2 Blake win.

Joe Miller, a University of Minnesota recruit, scored twice for the Bears including the winner with 2:30 left in regulation.

Chaska had tied the game at two just minutes earlier, Sully Scholle's third goal in two contests, from Max Burkholder.

Blake added a power-play tally in the final minute for the 4-2 score.

Three goals early in the second period gave the Bears a 2-1 lead. Chaska got an equalizier at 1-1 short-handed from Shane LaVelle.

Carter Wishart stopped 31-of-35 shots in his second start for the Hawks.

Chaska is back in action at home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 against Eastview.

GIRLS: Holy Family Catholic 3, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Taylor Koeppl and Olivia Paidosh scored first-period goals, leading Holy Family Catholic to a 3-1 road win at Bloomington Jefferson Nov. 26.

The Fire outshot the Jaguars, a fellow Section 2AA opponent, 32-10.

Bloomington Jefferson cut Holy Family Catholic's advantage in half in the second period before Lauren Hickey countered with 3:35 left in the middle frame.

Junior Jillian Oncay, making her varsity debut in nets, made nine saves on 10 shots for the Fire.

Holy Family Catholic is at Chaska/Chanhassen on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

