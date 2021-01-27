When Berkeley Neubauer picked up her second foul with 10 minutes remaining in the first half Jan. 26 against New Prague, normally the Holy Family Catholic freshman would have sat out until halftime. Made sure she was available in the second half.
That isn't the case for the Fire girls basketball team, which has 15 players in its program. Seven on JV, eight on varsity. Lucy Hertel out for the season with a knee injury makes seven.
A program with 10 freshmen, two sophomores and three juniors. Four freshmen alone make up the varsity rotation.
"Knowing we have to be on the court the majority of the game, conditioning is a main factor in our practices," Holy Family Catholic junior Reagan Cizek said the day after the Fire defeated New Prague 77-55. "We also have to create energy through our teammates every second of every game."
When junior Nicole Bowlin, a fourth-year varsity member, her third with the Fire after playing on the Chanhassen varsity team as an eighth grader, went to the bench in the first half, after catching her breath, she shouted for more energy.
Having scored 33 of the first 43 points, New Prague began chipping away at the deficit with fresher legs, finding open shots a bit easier. By halftime the lead had shrunk from 23 to 14.
Bowlin would drop 14 of her game-high 22 points in the second half, adding nine rebounds, seven steals and seven assists for the game.
Super sophomore Sophi Hall drained four 3-pointers for the game, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.
The second win in three games to begin the 2021 season for the Fire. All seven players figuring in the box score.
For Cizek, a varsity reserve the past two seasons, part of the 2019 Class AA consolation championship team, like Neubauer and fellow freshman Sophie Zay, more is being asked of them this year.
Zay (10), Cizek (seven) and Neubauer (5.3) are giving Holy Family Catholic a solid boost behind Hall and Bowlin.
"I’ve been playing since fourth grade travel ball and had a lot of success playing association ball; I am ready!" said Cizek, who grew up in Shakopee. Her older brother, Lincoln, a standout basketball and golfer for the Fire a few years ago. "When we heard Lucy wasn’t able to join us this year due to a knee injury, the news made us all realize we are going to have to pull our own weight as well as take on new roles to be successful."
And with new roles comes new leadership. Former Macalester College assistant coach Brandon Antl, a coach in the Minnesota Fury boys program as well, is leading from the bench along with Kelli Hall, the mother of Sophi Hall.
Cizek appreciates the personal touch from the coaching staff.
"They’ve had to be very creative with our limited size and numbers to put together a successful game plan. They are doing a great job utilizing each player's strengths. Their use of captain Nicole Bowlin, who’s had a lot of on-court experience the last two years, is helping us all get more comfortable and find ways to score," Cizek said.
Being creative is something Holy Family needed to be on Jan. 19 in the season opener versus Annandale.
With Bowlin, Zay and Neubauer fouled out with five minutes remaining, Holy Family Catholic was forced to play the rest of the way down a player, 5-on-4 with Hall, Cizek and first-year varsity freshmen Lauren Weigel and Kate Buchholz.
While Annandale netted the first four points, 3-pointers from Cizek and Hall with 2:30 and :40 left, respectively, kept the Fire within one score at 55-54 and 58-57.
A pair of Hall free throws at 60-59 and two misses from Annandale set the stage for the final winning heave. Inbounding the ball in the backcourt with 14.2 seconds remaining, Hall's long 3-pointer hit nothing but net for the 62-60 win.
January 20, 2021
"By far the wildest game I have ever been a part of. It was crazy. The four of us dead tired, there was nothing to lose at that point," Cizek said. "Digging deep and proving to ourselves that we can win under extremely tough conditions shows that we are a pretty tough team to beat."
Hall finished with 21 points, eight blocks and seven steals, connecting on five 3-pointers in the win versus Annandale. Cizek added 12 points and seven steals with Bowlin finishing with 10 points, six assists and nine rebounds.
Certainly a tough challenge, but one Holy Family will face often in an 18-game schedule, many of those against 3A and 4A schools in the Wright County Conference.
"It’s a work in progress but I’m excited about the future," Cizek said.