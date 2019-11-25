Week One: Aug. 29 (23-0 win at St. Louis Park)
Holding the Orioles to 37 total plays for 131 yards, Chaska’s defense posted the first of four regular season shutouts. Grif Wurtz, in his first start at quarterback, capped three scoring drives with short touchdown runs. Marcus Holasek flashed an All-KARE 11 Metro-like performance at middle linebacker.
Week Two: Sept. 6 (28-7 win vs. Chanhassen)
Chaska outrushed the Storm 216 to minus-6, getting a career-game from Matthew Kuntz (160 yards) in a game that never felt close. Wurtz connected with Colden Dodds for a 64-yard catch-and-run, part of a three-score second quarter. Michael Brown intercepted his first two passes of the season.
Week Three: Sept. 13 (38-7 win at Orono)
Beaten twice in recent years by Orono, Chaska put together its best opening 24 minutes of offense this season in leading 35-0 at halftime. Stevo Klotz blocked a punt for a touchdown, while Kuntz and Wurtz each add multi-score games. Chaska allowed just 140 yards of offense.
Week Four: Sept. 20 (32-14 loss vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong)
Chaska was beaten up physically on both sides of the ball by second-ranked Robbinsdale Armstrong, a shocking 399-yard offensive performance from the Falcons. The 205 rushing yards was only one of two 100-yard games allowed by the Hawks. Chaska did get a pick-six from linebacker Nick Stanger on the opening drive.
Week Five: Sept. 27 (21-0 win vs. Apple Valley)
Returning to the site of the 2018 Class 5A State Quarterfinals, Chaska shutout Apple Valley at TCO Stadium in Eagan. Apple Valley completed just one pass for negative yards in the loss; a total of 76 yards. Ethan Bachmann had his biggest game at receiver, topping 100 yards on five catches.
Week Six: Oct. 4 (56-15 win vs. Bloomington Jefferson)
Wurtz threw for a career-high 215 yards and two touchdowns on Homecoming, a season-high point total for Chaska. The Hawks scored four times on plays of 20 or more yards in the first half. Kuntz was the big winner, besting his week-two performance with 184 yards and four touchdowns. The Jaguars were just one of two teams this season to score in the first half against the Chaska defense.
Week Seven: Oct. 11 (20-0 win at Waconia)
With snow falling, Chaska grinded out 296 rushing yards, getting scores from Holasek, Klotz and Kuntz. The game featured just one pass completion on nine attempts. Holasek was team leader with nine tackles and a sack. It was also the night Nic Snuggerud missed his only extra-point attempt, going 39-for-40 into the Prep Bowl.
Week Eight: Oct. 16 (20-0 win vs. St. Thomas Academy)
Then second-ranked St. Thomas Academy averaged less than three yards a play, held to 76 for the game, in their first and only loss of the season. Chaska’s size wore down the Cadets, who trailed just 6-0 at halftime. The Hawks rushed for 239 yards and passed for another 113.
Section 2-5A Semifinals: Oct. 26 (38-14 win vs. Waconia)
In a game that wasn’t as close as the final score suggested, Chaska put up the first 38 points, capped by a second defensive score of the season from Stanger. Kuntz returned to the line-up, finishing a first-quarter drive with a 59-yard run. Klotz and Dodds, on a bad angle, added to the lead before the break.
Section 2-5A Finals:
Nov. 1 (21-0 win vs. Mankato West)
A rematch of the 2018 championship, won by the Hawks 17-13, Chaska’s defense was never in doubt following a pair of second-quarter scores from Kuntz and Klotz. Chaska’s defense held quarterback Jack Foster to 23 incompletions and the Scarlets to 17 total rushing yards. Kage Montoya intercepted his second four four interceptions.
Class 5A State Quarterfinals: Nov. 9 (35-7 win vs. Mahtomedi)
Chaska’s defense stood tall deep in its own end on the opening drive, the first-teamers not tested the rest of the way against the surprise Section 4-5A champions who entered state with a 5-6 record. Mahtomedi had no answer for Chaska, which rushed for nearly 300 yards led by Kuntz (119 yards) and Klotz (113 yards). Snuggerud caught an 83-yard pass for a key early score.
Class 5A State Semifinals: Nov. 15 (34-14 win vs. Coon Rapids)
A 17-point halftime lead cut to 11 early in the third quarter, Chaska responded with a scoring drive itself, the second of two touchdowns from Klotz in a 103-yard performance. Big plays dominated the victory for the Hawks. None bigger than a 97-yard catch and run, and a 52-yard field goal, one of the longest in state history, from Snuggerud. Montoya intercepted two passes, including one deep in Chaska territory on Coon Rapids’ opening possession.