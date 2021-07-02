Chaska's Jack Johnson and Lakeville's Emma Welch holed six consecutive birdies to finish nine-under par, a score of 63, in the first round of the Minnesota Golf Association Mixed Amateur Team Championship June 29.
Johnson, a sophomore-to-be at North Dakota State University, and Welch, a Class of 2021 graduate at Lakeville North High School, carried that finish into the final 18 holes, carding an eight-under par score of 64 to win the 31th annual event at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.
Johnson and Welch played the 36 holes at 17-under par, a two-day score of 127 for a four-stroke win over Sophia Yoemans and Trey Fessler, the defending champions.
Switching from the standard four-ball format, the final round was played as a Modified Chapman, with Welch and Johnson adding to the lead with a birdie on the second hole.
They added three more birdies on the front-nine before sinking putts on the 13th, 14th and 15th holes to help seal the victory.