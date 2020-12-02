Jon Summer, activities director at Chaska High School since 2013, was named the Region 2AA Activity Administrator of the Year.
The Minnesota State High School League Region 2AA consists of 16 high schools:
Buffalo, Chaska, Chanhassen, Dassel-Cokato, Delano, Hutchinson, Mankato East, Mankato West, Marshall, Mound-Westonka, New Ulm, Orono, Shakopee, Waconia, Waseca, and Worthington.
"Jon is certainly deserving of the honor as well as ample recognition. As the Region 2AA honoree, Jon will be considered for the Class AA State AD of the Year. That award is recognized by the MnIAAA at the annual spring state conference," Bruce Remme, AD at Marshall High School, said.