Three Chaska scores -- Kennedy Sanders, Josie Lakosky and Jenna Davis -- combined for 13 goals as the Hawks improved to 6-2 with a 21-7 win over Mound-Westonka on May 11.
Chaska has won five matches into a Saturday matinee at home versus Eastview.
Sanders led the way with five goals on nine shots with six ground balls with Lakosky scoring four times with five ground balls. Kaylee Van Eps, who netted her first tally of the season, also had four ground ball pick-ups along with Ella Long.
Chaska outshot the White Hawks 34-23 with goaltender Megan Jirele coming up big with a season-high 16 saves.
GIRLS: Edina 15, Minnetonka 9
Edina showed May 11 why they are the No. 1 team in the state in girls lacrosse.
The Hornets, 8-0 overall, outscored the Skippers 9-3 in the first half, winning 15-9 to hand sixth-ranked Minnetonka its first loss in eight matches this season.
Each team scoring three consecutive goals in the first half, Edina used a 6-0 run over the final 13 minutes for the halftime advantage.
All three first-half goals for the Skippers came on the power play, tallies from Kayley Crawford, Jordyn Helling and Ava Rajala.
Minnetonka twice pulled within four goals at 10-6 and 11-7 before Edina pulled away, getting six scores and two assists from Haley Reeck.
Hanna Baskin, Rajala and Helling found the net twice with Lindsay Muench and Lucille Bittell also scoring for the Skippers.
BOYS: Chanhassen 14, St. Thomas Academy 9
A pair of one-loss teams, a strong first-half effort from Chanhassen with eight goals, led to a 14-9 win over 10th-ranked St. Thomas Academy on May 11.
The Storm are 8-1 overall, rising to No. 3 in the rankings behind Edina and Benilde-St. Margaret, a team Chanhassen beat in double overtime on May 4.
Versus the Cadets, Storm junior Brady Grandstaff went off, netting a career-high seven goals. Tyr Christianson and John Dahl each had a goal and two assists with Carter Van Holland finding the net twice.
Daxton Bush, Dylan Kendrick and Jackson Smith each scored as well for the Storm, which got 19 saves from goaltender Will Penttinen.
Chanhassen hosts undefeated Blake School on Friday, May 14.
BOYS: Edina 7, Minnetonka 4
No. 1 vs No. 4, a match-up of two teams with a combined record of 14-1, top-ranked Edina scored three unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to hand Minnetonka its first loss of the season 7-4 on May 11.
Max Nelsen scored twice with two assists for the Hornets, which led 3-2 at halftime before the Skippers tied the game at four at the third intermission.
Drew Hatch and Johnny Devoe also added a goal and assist for Edina (8-1).
Minnetonka, outshot 27-16 for the game, got 20 saves from Josh Nelson.