The Class of 2020 for the most part entered the girls lacrosse program at the same time as Chaska head coach Lauren Koloski in 2017. Many of the nine seniors have been a part of the varsity team for three-plus seasons.
That is why losing this spring season, losing one last year together, was tough news to hear last month.
So, to spotlight each player, Koloski shared a few words on each.
Emma Snuggerud, #2, captain
2019 Metro West All-Conference honorable mention, 2019 Heart of the Hawk
"Emma has been part of our fearless defensive unit for the past three years. Her speed and tenacity will be greatly missed. Emma was a big part of our team’s transition. Her strength as a defender and a middie helped us to win the draws. Emma is a leader on and off the field. She is very coachable and a role model to the younger players. Emma will be very successful as a college lacrosse player." Currently undecided.
Paige Whalen, #5
2019 Metro West All-Conference honorable mention
"Paige has been a solid go-to attacker for the past three years. She’s our quarterback behind the net. She is one of those players that always sets up her teammates. Her selfless playing style and leadership will be greatly missed." She plans to attend Grand Canyon University.
Lexi Bauman, #7, captain
"Lexi has been part of our offensive unit for the past three years. Her leadership will be greatly missed. Lexi is one of those leaders that gets everyone motivated and ready to play. It was unfortunate that we didn’t get to see more of her leadership skills this season. Lexi’s dedication to the program was noticed during off-season lacrosse as she and the other captains coordinated lifting workouts and captains practices. I believe Lexi’s role on the team has made our program as a whole stronger since she helped lead the way for the younger players next season." She plans to attend the University of Iowa.
Tara Dawson, #9
2019 Most Improved Player
"Tara has the best bounce shot and eight-meter shot on our team. She always has an attack mindset and is ready to drive to goal. Tara worked really hard last year and proved to coaches and teammates that she was the most improved player in 2019. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get to see all of Tara’s hard work in action this season." She plans to attend the University of Minnesota.
Kate Perrill, #11, captain
"Kate is an extremely versatile player. Although she could play any position on the field, she was part of our attack unit. She plays with so much heart on the field. She’s a team player and leads by example. We will miss Kate’s positive energy on the field next season." She plans to attend the University of Minnesota.
Bella Bowman, #13
"Bella has played midfield for the past three years. We will miss her on the draw circle next year. Bella helped our team out a lot with getting ground balls and getting the ball back from opponents." She plans to attend Grand Canyon University.
Nicole Jernander, #15, captain
2019 Metro West All-Conference, 2019 Chaska Defense Award
"Nicole has been part of our defensive unit for five years and a captain for two years. Her presence on the field will be missed. Nicole is another very versatile player. She could be successful at defense, middie or attack, but has served our team with her defensive skills. Nicole was our go-to for transitions. She would win a ground ball or steal the ball from the other team in the defensive end and go score a goal on the opposite end. She plays with so much grit and intensity. Her college coaches are lucky to have her next season. She will be a standout player and huge leader for her future team." Jernander will play at Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Brooke Davis, #17
"Brooke has been part of our attack for the past three years. Her wicked shot is a force to be reckoned with. We will miss her pure determination on the field." She plans to attend the University of St. Thomas.
Addie Hazelton, #21
"Addie’s competitive nature has made her a solid defender for the past three years. We will miss her leadership in the defensive end. She always has a positive attitude. She leads her teammates by example, isn’t afraid to speak up and pushes her teammates to be better every day. We really appreciate Addie’s work ethic and coachability." She plans to attend the University of Minnesota.
Emma Fronius, team manager
"Emma played on the JV team in 2019. Due to an ACL injury this year she was planning on being our team manager for 2020. We will miss Emma’s positive attitude and kindness." She plans to attend the University of Minnesota.