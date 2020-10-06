Jaden Lorenz was surrounded by teammates the last two cross country seasons, pushing him along, showing him the way.
Now a senior, Lorenz, of Chaska, is the one leading the way. He's won four races for Holy Family Catholic. After starting the season with a first 5K time of 18-minutes plus, Lorenz posted a 16:53 at a meet on Oct. 1.
The personal-best time, run in a Wright County Conference triangular at Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course near Jordan, was the fifth overall Holy Family Catholic boys cross country runner to finish with a sub-17 minute performance in program history.
"It definitely feels different. Last year we had that pack mentality, everybody pushing each other. Now, it's all up to me, I control my own pace," Lorenz said.
Competing in triangulars and duals this fall, Lorenz has been out in front often. Finishing 28th at sections as a junior in 2019, a time of 17:56, Lorenz is having a breakout season with a new focus.
"There isn't many people around me, so I'm really focusing on myself, my time. I'm just trying to do the best I can for my team," he said. "In the races I didn't win, it was really me and the other guy, so that's really been my only competition this season."
Holy Family Catholic, which hosts Hutchinson for a dual on Oct. 8, will compete in the Section 4 meet in pods of four schools on Oct. 13 at Highland National Golf Course.
While there is no state meet in 2020, Lorenz is hoping for a strong showing.
"Those bigger races will bring better competition, but I think if I continue to focus on running my race, not worrying who is ahead or behind me, I'm going to keep finding success. I'm going to keep finding fast times," he said.
STABILITY IN PROGRAM
Katie Anseth joined the Holy Family Catholic girls soccer program as an eighth grader. As a junior she's now had four head coaches, her current leader, Sammi Crocker, now bringing a bit of stability to the program.
A program that has won 16 matches over the last two seasons, including six in 2020.
"Sammi is a great coach, pushes us hard. That's really what we need to be successful now and for years to come," Anseth said.
Anseth came up to varsity as an eighth grader, scoring her first goal in a 2017 victory over Mound-Westonka. In recent years she has moved back in the formation, as a freshman a holding midfielder, as a junior at center defense.
She has been flanked by sophomore Janielle Stanoch and junior Kenzie Pavelka with freshman Bella Hocevar in goal.
"Our defensive line is definitely getting stronger, and our goaltender, Bella, who is only a freshman, works super hard and goes to goalie training with the boys everyday. It's nice having her back there, and knowing we'll have her back there for three more years," Anseth said.
In Holy Family Catholic's six wins, they have outscored teams 21-6. The most impressive win coming at Watertown-Mayer last month.
Down 1-0 at halftime, and 2-1 in the second half, Holy Family Catholic rallied for four goals, including the game-winner late from Brenna Westerhaus.
"It was so exciting. Brenna's goal was super fun. Watertown was undefeated before that game, so that was a lot of fun," Anseth said. "The momentum just kept going in our favor. Once we got that first goal right away, you could tell our mindset was right. Even when there were tough calls that didn't go our way, allowed them to score their second goal, we didn't let that define the rest of the game. That was a fun win."
Playing a full slate on Wright County Conference teams as well as non-conference foes Blake School and Southwest Christian -- the Fire won 1-0, the only goal surrendered this season by the Stars -- the season has had a bit of normalcy.
Just what these athletes needed.
"We all feel very fortunate to have this season, to have a shot at playing in the section playoffs and going far," Anseth said.
SEASONED LEADER
Ally Agerland stepped into a line-up coming off a Class A team state championship. The Chanhassen native helped Holy Family Catholic advance to state in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the Fire consolation team champions one year and state runners-up the next.
Agerland, 3-0 at state as an eighth grader, went on to win a section title as a freshman, placing fourth in Class A. She made return trips individually in 2018 and 2019.
Undecided on college plans, and whether that will involve tennis, Agerland entered her last season with one goal in mind.
"It feels so weird, especially to end this way with no state or individual sections. This season has gone by so quick. It's been pretty emotional. I'm trying to enjoy every second of it that I can, and take it all in. We have a great team this year and they have really made it fun."
Outside of a season-opening loss to Class A doubles champion Avery Stilwell of Litchfield (7-6, 7-5), Agerland is undefeated this season. Her victory at first singles Oct. 5 at Sibley East in a 4-3 score in the Section 2A quarterfinals sets up a rematch with Stilwell on Oct. 8.
"I worked super hard this off-season this past year. I was hoping to make it as far as I could in the state tournament. But I'm glad we at least had this season to play," Agerland said.
Agerland was an understudy to Grace Sperr, to Sophie Lynch, and then suddenly she was the star. A leadership role she has enjoyed in recent years.
"It's been a great experience. Every year I've learned so much, going from the youngest girl on the team, a middle schooler, and how I looked up to them so much. When I was a freshman, playing every day with Sophie Lynch, I learned so much from her, experienced so much with her. And now to have that experience hitting with girls this year as a senior, it's been really fun switching roles," Agerland said.
EXPERIENCED ON THE PITCH
Holy Family Catholic advanced to its first boys soccer state tournament in 2018. Three sophomores from that team, now seniors, look at that experience and say it set the bar for the program.
"It was a huge confidence booster for all three of us as sophomores to get that experience, help prepare us for the next two years as high school varsity players," Holy Family Catholic's Gavin Lund said.
"Winning the section championship, making it to state, we really got a taste of what it's like. I think in this program doing something like that we know we can do it again," Holy Family Catholic's Bishop Schugel said.
Schugel, who has 16 goals this season for the Fire, which own a nine-match unbeaten streak and 6-1-3 record, has been an offensive leader after he was captained in 2018 by his brother Sawyer, an all-state defenseman now at St. John's University.
His progression in position has taken him from fullback to forward and everything in between. Scoring eight goals from a wing position in 2019, at one point this season Schugel netted seven consecutive tallies for the Fire.
"There are times I can get a little selfish. Once you get on a roll like that, you feel that scoring touch spark, you just want more," he said.
For Patrick Dowling, better known as Finn, he admits scoring goals has never been his primary objective. Scoring five times as a junior, Dowling has a team-high seven assists this fall.
"I love to be creative, make plays for other players. It's nice to get a couple of goals, but I really enjoy making that great pass, that pass that leads to a goal," Dowling said.
Lund, like Schugel and Dowling old CC United teammates, is second on the team with three goals from his defensive position. Lund is usually the one doing everything to keep the ball out of his net.
"I feel like I've gotten more comfortable in recent years of knowing when to push up, get into the offense. A lot of my goals have come on corner kicks. I'm able to get in there and get my head on the ball," Lund said.
For Holy Family Catholic, section semifinalists in 2019, playing the likes of Orono, Waconia, Mound-Westonka, Southwest Christian each year provides strong competition. Something they enjoy.
"I think we go out every game hoping we get the toughest game possible from that team. It pushes us forward to be a great team. Those tight games your true character comes out. It shows who you are as a player, and that's something we strive for," Dowling said.
Competition will be tight in the Section 6A bracket this month. Monticello is unbeaten. Orono and Waconia will always be there, and never count out Willmar.
"Being our senior season, we want to get as many games in as we can. Go as far at sections as we can. We were in the section championship game as sophomores and we want to bring the team back there as captains," Dowling said.