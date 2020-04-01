The Bulldogs of Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity banner was taken down from the Southwest Christian High School gymnasium in the summer of 2018. The Stars no longer part of the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association.
Now, beginning with the 2021-22 school year, the two athletic programs are reunited in the Minnesota River Conference.
On Monday, March 30, 2020, the Minnesota River Conference voted to approve the addition of the eighth member of the league. Currently, there are eight members -- Belle Plaine, Jordan, Le Sueur-Henderson, Mayer Lutheran, Norwood Young America, Sibley East, Southwest Christian, and Tri-City United.
Jordan is departing the Minnesota River Conference for the Wright County Conference in 2020-21.
Enrollment numbers for Minnesota River Conference members:
Jordan 570
Tri-City United 483
Belle Plaine 437
Southwest Christian 357
Sibley East 314
Norwood Young America 300
Le Sueur-Henderson 294
Mayer Lutheran 184
Lester Prairie 121 (Holy Trinity, Winsted, has 222 students K-12)