LPHT Bulldogs

The Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Bulldogs will begin play in the Minnesota River Conference in 2021-22.

The Bulldogs of Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity banner was taken down from the Southwest Christian High School gymnasium in the summer of 2018. The Stars no longer part of the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association.

Now, beginning with the 2021-22 school year, the two athletic programs are reunited in the Minnesota River Conference.

On Monday, March 30, 2020, the Minnesota River Conference voted to approve the addition of the eighth member of the league. Currently, there are eight members -- Belle Plaine, Jordan, Le Sueur-Henderson, Mayer Lutheran, Norwood Young America, Sibley East, Southwest Christian, and Tri-City United.

Jordan is departing the Minnesota River Conference for the Wright County Conference in 2020-21.

Enrollment numbers for Minnesota River Conference members:

Jordan 570

Tri-City United 483

Belle Plaine 437

Southwest Christian 357

Sibley East 314

Norwood Young America 300

Le Sueur-Henderson 294

Mayer Lutheran 184

Lester Prairie 121 (Holy Trinity, Winsted, has 222 students K-12)

