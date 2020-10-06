Imagine the demand for the 250 tickets available to families and friends of Minnesota Vikings players and staff for home games.
Chaska High School, with three home football contests, faces the same impossible task with a developed ticket policy for 2020.
Each team receives 125 tickets for each game. For Chaska, every junior and senior player receives two passes, while sophomores that compete on varsity will get one ticket.
Jon Summer, Athletics Director for Chaska High School, said that leaves between 12-15 available tickets. If opposing teams -- St. Louis Park (Oct. 9), Orono (Oct. 23) and Apple Valley (Nov. 6) -- return tickets from their allotment, there may be some flexibility for a few more home fans.
General admission tickets will not be sold.
Those unable to attend home games can watch online at www.WatchCHBN.com and locally on Comcast Xfinity Channel 14.
Below is communication from Summer:
This year’s sports season is like none other we’ve seen before. With limitations on seasons, on spectators, and other “normal” parts of athletics, our focus this fall is on our student athletes. The steps we are taking - in alignment with Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) guidance - ensure we are doing everything we can to support a safe and healthy return to play.
While football has traditionally been a community event within the Eastern Carver County School District, this season will look different. Football games this fall will be just that - not community events, but games.
Per MDH and MDE guidelines, stadium spectator capacity is capped at 250. This 250 spectator capacity will be split evenly between home and away teams, allowing for each competing school/community an allocation of 125 tickets. Preference for these 125 tickets will be provided to the families of our Chaska Hawks varsity players. All 125 Chaska tickets have been accounted for through a communication with our varsity families. We will NOT be providing any general admission game day ticket sales. We understand this is hard, but we need the support and help of our community to keep our case numbers low, athletes playing, and our schools open. Those with tickets are strongly encouraged to bring masks and wear them when they can’t maintain six feet of social distance from others. The health and safety of our teams and our community are of the utmost importance.
For those interested in watching varsity Chaska Hawks football, but not included in our predetermined ticket allocation, we encourage you to avoid coming to Chaska High School on game day. Instead, tune into our live-stream option to experience and support Chaska Hawks football. You will be able to access the live-stream feed at www.WatchCHBN.com In addition, we are working to support a Chaska Community TV stream through Comcast Xfinity Channel 14. The live-stream option is being supported by our Chaska Hawks Touchdown Club.
Keeping our student-athletes, our District, and broader Chaska Hawks community healthy and safe is our top priority. We appreciate the partnership and cooperation of our school community as we work together to support this unprecedented football season.