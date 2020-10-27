Jessy Jones Tow-Arnett started playing volleyball when she was 4 years old, hitting the ball against a wall while her older sister was at practice.
She would watch the team of older girls play, jumping high and striking the ball, and remembers thinking “I can do that... one day, I can be the best,” Tow-Arnett said in a 2018 story in the Prior Lake American.
So that’s what she did, helping lead the University of Minnesota to a national championship match, and then turning pro and traveling the world. She played in Puerto Rico, Austria, Azerbaijan, Italy, Russia, France and Turkey. She trained with the USA Women’s National Team and made the short list of players for the 2012 London Olympic team.
An injury in 2017 forced her retirement and a refocus in life. Running volleyball camps since 2008 has turned into her own club program, Midwest United Volleyball.
A volleyball club and camps that allow her to pass on all of the lessons she’s learned through volleyball, but also through life: to set and achieve goals, to face challenges one day at a time, to build confidence and work with others, she said.
This fall she's leading the Southwest Christian volleyball team in the same way. Tow-Arnett, originally hired as an assistant, became head coach when longtime leader Greg Sayuk stepped down in September.
"I'm really excited to lead this team. I really think how everything happened was inn God's plan. It's fun to be a high school coach. I thought for a while I might want my falls off, but the experience has been so great," Tow-Arnett said.
After losing the season opener to Belle Plaine in a top-10 match-up, Southwest Christian has reeled off four straight wins, including a thrilling five-game win over Class A No. 1-ranked Mayer Lutheran on Oct. 23.
Losing game four, 26-24, the Stars regrouped to claim the fifth set. The scores were 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 15-13.
An overpass set-up middle Mehlayna Straub for the game-winning slam.
Game point!! Winning game five 15-13.— SWCHS Athletics (@swchssports) October 24, 2020
Stars 3 Mayer Lutheran 2 @ChanChaskaSport @mnvolleyballhub pic.twitter.com/MJnGdzCu1C
"I really think there has been a lot of growth and maturity in them. They have this relentless attitude. That, 'N,o we're going to win this match" attitude. A lot of coaches would look at the Mayer match and ask why did we not win in three, we should have won in three. As a former athlete, and now coach, it's far more valuable for a team to win a match like that in the fifth set. Once you get to a higher level, in high school playing against the better teams, they're going to take games from you. It's how you respond," Tow-Arnett said.
Tow-Arnett said as an athlete having that mindset that what happened in the past doesn't matter leads to success. She said having a bunch of perfectionists on the team would make them better, but she believes it hinders them.
"If you're stuck on the mistake, you're never moving forward," she said.
Southwest Christian, sub-section runners-up to Belle Plaine in 2019, a 19-win season, returns a number of key players around the court.
Top hitter junior Estelle Haugen returns on the outside for her third season. Senior Felicia Luther, in the line-up for four years, is in her third season at setter. She also has junior right side Callie Coughlin and middle Annika Veurink as returning passing options.
Junior libero Jayna Brendenberg, out for the season opener, leads the back-row specialists.
"The core group is such a dedicated, sweet group of kids. Such a pleasure to coach. It trickles down through the entire program. We keep having what we call little predicaments. The girls are going through them so well. We tell them, the more little problems we have, the more you will grow. We'll look back and all of these challenges will make us that much better," Tow-Arnett said.
How Southwest Christian has battled through everything and come out on the other end brought out a bit of emotion after 10 points or so versus Mayer Lutheran from the head coach.
"I want to glorify God and serve these girls," said Tow-Arnett of her season goals. "Wins are by-product of the hard work and training we're going to provide them through the great game of volleyball. But wins aren't everything. I'm intense. And there are moments I'm not doing what I set out to do in my role. And that's something I'm understanding. It's about playing for Him and having a lot of fun while competing. Sharing these moments together as a team."