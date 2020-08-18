Watching athletes and coaches on Monday reminded me what makes high school sports so much fun to be a part of. They are not only teammates, they are friends. They are people who have your back on good days and bad. They laugh, they cry. Each day is a new life lesson!
Opening day of practice is an exciting time for both coaches and athletes. 2020, while different, is something, and visiting camps today, there was a sense of that gratitude to play again. Be ready to adjust, and have fun!
- Eric Kraushar