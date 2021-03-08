Media around the state voiced their displeasure at the potential of not being allowed to cover winter sports tournaments in-person. The Minnesota State High School League listened.
Less than two weeks after media specialist John Millea publicly forewarned journalists and photographers that winter state tournaments may be off limits for media, the MSHSL backpedaled on March 3, using language to suggest there will be a reduction, rather than a reclusion.
Because of the significant reduction in access to state tournaments during the COVID-19 era, limitations will be implemented for the number of media representatives and the access that media have to participants and coaches," MSHSL communications director Tim Leighton said in an email. "Alternative methods of access and coverage will be available for those that desire to cover these tournaments with remote access. While the heightened restrictions because of COVID-19 have created a tightness of access, it has also created opportunities for coverage that allows safety and protocols to be implemented."
Media are included in the spectator counts that are mandated by the Minnesota Department of Health. A count that sits currently at no more than 250 per session or contest.
An update on Tuesday, March 9, though, shared that media will not be present for boys swimming and diving on March 18-20 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
A League-contracted photographer will be onsite and images of all diving and swimming sessions will be available for purchase shortly after the competition.
Media allocations will be considered in these categories:
- Community coverage of participating teams
- MSHSL Radio Partners covering participating teams
- Regional coverage
- Statewide coverage
Media will be approved based on available space, past coverage of the selected school and sport, and media outlet’s long-standing history of League coverage.
WHAT THIS MEANS FOR US
Community newspapers such as the SW News Media Group or the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent should be allowed to have a reporter/photographer on-site for all state tournament experiences this winter.
Additionally, radio stations such as KDUZ or KCHK will be allowed one play-by-play commentator to broadcast live as well.
Each qualifying team will receive a ticket allotment. There will be no walk-up ticket sales for any tournament. There will be streaming options for all state tournament competitions.