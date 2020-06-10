The Metro West Conference Executive Committee voted June 10 to add three new members -- New Prague, Orono and Waconia -- for the 2021-22 school year.
All three schools come from the Wright County Conference where they participated in the East Division along with Delano, Holy Family Catholic and Hutchinson.
The vote of acceptance was 5-2 for all three schools, with Bloomington Kennedy and Robbinsdale Cooper the dissenting votes, according to a release by conference chairperson Andy Ewald of St. Louis Park. A 75 percent "yes" vote was required.
Jon Summer, Athletic Director at Chaska High School, said New Prague is already in the top class in terms of all sports minus football, while he figures Waconia to be there in the next reclassification cycle in terms of basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, softball, and swimming and diving.
Enrollments for the 2019-20/2020-21 cycle provided by the Minnesota State High School League for the conference are:
- Chanhassen: 1,585
- Bloomington Jefferson: 1,521
- Chaska: 1,370
- Robbinsdale Cooper: 1,290
- NEW PRAGUE: 1,260
- St. Louis Park 1,255
- WACONIA: 1,228
- Bloomington Kennedy: 1,184
- ORONO: 936
- Benilde-St. Margaret 901
The Metro West Conference began play with eight schools in 2014. Bloomington Jefferson and Kennedy, Chanhassen, Chaska, Richfield, Robbinsdale Cooper, and St. Louis Park were original members with the Minnesota State High School League placing Benilde-St. Margaret in the league six months later in fall of 2013.
Richfield left the Metro West Conference in 2019, joining the Tri-Metro Conference, leaving the league with seven members.
New Prague was previous conference members with Chanhassen and Chaska in the Missota Conference, while Chaska, Waconia and Orono are old members of the Suburban West Conference.
"New Prague was extremely excited to hear the news of our acceptance into the Metro West Conference earlier today," Brad Skogerboe, Activities Director at New Prague High School, said. "New Prague felt the Metro West was our best option based on size of the existing schools, competition levels, and travel distance. We already compete against some of the Metro West Conference schools as non-conference opponents in numerous sports and have always enjoyed the competition. We are excited and look forward to making positive contributions to an already great conference. We are looking forward to helping make the transition a smooth one for the 2021-22 seasons."