The Minnesota Twins Baseball Camp is returning to Chaska Community Park for the fifth year on Aug. 30-Sept. 3, 2021. The camp is Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Camps are open to boys and girls ages 6 to 14. The price for the week-long camp is $399. Sign up with a friend and both save $25.
In addition to 30 hours of instruction, every camper receives an MLB-quality Twins uniform including jersey, pants, belt and hat. He/she will also receive four tickets to a 2021 Twins game with a VIP trip to Target Field.
Visit twinsbaseball.com/training to register or for more details.