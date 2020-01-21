Hutchinson's 2-3 zone slowed down Chaska's offense, forcing plenty of turnovers. Chaska's man-to-man defense forced Hutchinson into tough shots.
While the contest was sloppy at times, the Hawks held the Tigers to 10 total field goals, a 53-34 win in the Minnesota Fury MLK Jr Classic on Jan. 20 at the University of St. Catherine's.
Kennedy Sanders' quick start to the second half helped Chaska extend a 28-17 lead to as many as 19 points at 40-21.
Sanders finished with a game-high 21 points, scoring five times in the second half, including a 3-point play on a drive to the hoop. She led the team with 10 points in the first half with two 3-pointers.
Mallory Heyer added 14 points with Kendall Karrmann finishing with three second-half buckets for six points.
Hutchinson's talented freshman Brynn Beffert scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the second half as well.
Chaska (12-4) is at Chanhassen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Simley 65, Holy Family 48
One look at the size of Class 3A fourth-ranked Simley and a smaller Holy Family Catholic squad was in trouble at the MLK Jr Classic at the University of St. Catherine's Jan. 20.
The Spartans physical presence led them to a 41-19 halftime lead and their 12th win in 13 games since a season-opening loss to Chaska.
It was the seventh time in 15 games the Fire stepped up in competition to play a 3A or 4A school. They are 7-1 against Class 1 or 2A teams.
Grace Elander and Sophi Hall were the Fire's leading scorers with 13 and 10 points. Lucy Hertel and Sophia Zay added nine and eight points, respectively.
Acheampomaah Danso recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds with Sydney Stensgard hitting a trio of 3-pointers for 19 points. Point guard Ysareia Chevre was the game's top scorer with 10 field goals for 20 points.
Holy Family Catholic hosts New Prague at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Minnetonka 73, St. Cloud Cathedral 49
Emma Dasovich's career-high 22 points made for a happy reunion for her mom-head coach Leah in a 73-49 Minnetonka win at St. Cloud Cathedral on Jan. 20.
A nine-point lead at halftime, the Skippers outscored the Crusaders 38-23 over the final 18 minutes.
Sophie Haydon added 15 points followed by Piper Terry (eight), Ellah Durkee (seven), Desiree Ware (six), and Molly Oehme (six).
Eleanor Pelzel netted 21 points for St. Cloud Cathedral (5-9).
Minnetonka (10-5) hosts second-ranked Wayzata at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 in a girl/boy doubleheader.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Minnetonka 63, Buffalo 55
Buffalo's top two scorers, Matthew Willert and Brandon Maatz, were held to 14 points, well below the season average, as Minnetonka improved to 3-0 in the Lake Conference in a 63-55 road win over the Bison Jan. 20.
Cam Steele dominated, scoring 30 points in the win, for the Skippers. A slow start, just 23-19 at halftime, Minnetonka netted 40 second-half points.
Riley O'Connor (14 points), JT Gaffney (nine) and Brock Banken (seven) added to the offense for the Skippers, now 8-5 overall.
Minnetonka is at Waconia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.