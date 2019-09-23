David Brain to Jon Brain for a goal. How many times have the two brothers had that connection before?
Jon Brain scored twice, David Brain finding the net as well with two assists, as Southwest Christian boys soccer defeated Minnehaha Academy 4-0 on Sept. 23 in Minneapolis.
Adam Tebbs posted a shutout for the Stars, now 8-5 overall.
Jack Boike also netted a goal for Southwest Christian, which hosts Heritage Christian at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
GIRLS SOCCER: Southwest Christian 4, North Lakes Academy 0
Senior Callie Ertel hit the back of the net twice, leading Southwest Christian to its seventh consecutive win, a 4-0 decision over North Lakes Academy of Forest Lake Sept. 23.
The Stars are 11-2 on the season.
Avery Tollefson and Sarah Johnson also scored with Maddy Alberti, Lauren Walmer, Emma Baribault and Tollefson each adding an assist.
The Stars led 3-0 at halftime.
Southwest Christian is at Legacy Christian at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
BOYS SOCCER: Holy Family Catholic 5, Monticello 2
Holy Family Catholic got in a jab, Monticello countered. Bennett Creager's penalty-kick goal proved to be the knockout punch as the Fire topped the Magic 5-2 on Sept. 23 on senior night in Victoria.
Eric Oconitrillo's second career goal, coming off a loose ball on a Ryder Ferguson shot, gave the Fire a short-lived 3-1 lead early in the second half.
Monticello got the goal back just minutes later on a breakaway at 3-2.
No more than 30 seconds later, Bishop Schugel was taken down in the box, resulting in a penalty kick score and the two-goal lead.
Holy Family Catholic held Monticello off the board the rest of the way, Ferguson putting the final stamp on the win with a goal from Dowling and Thomas Aragon Menzel.
Other Fire goals came from Casey Gess in the 12th minute and Dowling in the 29th minute from Oconitrillo.
Holy Family Catholic (7-3) is at Hutchinson at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
VOLLEYBALL: Chanhassen 3, Robbinsdale Armstrong 0
Chanhassen is back to .500 in advance of rival Chaska, a 3-0 sweep of Robbinsdale Armstrong Sept. 23.
Game scores were 25-17, 25-14, 25-22.
The Storm host Chaska, tied for the lead in the Metro West Conference with Bloomington Jefferson, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.