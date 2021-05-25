Four seniors had their moment at Chaska High School Stadium Monday. Each leaving a lasting impression on their lacrosse teammates with words to live by and advice for the future.
They also had their moment on the scoreboard, a 12-0 advantage at halftime, a 16-2 win over Holy Family Catholic to even their record at 6-6.
Senior Gavin Harvieux had a team-high five points with three goals and two assists. Xavier Harvieux added a hat trick with senior Alex Miller also scoring a career-high three scores for Chaska.
Senior Hunter Anderson, who has plans to play lacrosse at North Central University in Minneapolis next year, won 15-of-16 face-offs for the Hawks.
Senior Graham Miller and Jackson Lund netted goals for Holy Family Catholic.
Chaska is at Delano/Rockford on Saturday, May 29.
GIRLS LACROSSE: Chaska 19, Holy Family Catholic 3
Three Chaska players recorded hat tricks in a 19-3 road win at Holy Family Catholic on May 24. Aidan Hawley led all scorers with four tallies.
Payton Wurtz (three goals, assist), Sydney Joos (three goals), Kennedy Sanders (two goals, three assists), and Raegan Pluth (two goals) were other scoring leaders for Chaska.
The Hawks outshot Holy Family Catholic 38-13 with Megan Jirele making nine saves. Jordan Flink turned away 19 shots for the Fire.
Evelyn Miller, Libby Kamp and Riley Knapp found the net for Holy Family Catholic (2-9).
Chaska (9-3) completes the regular season at Delano/Rockford on Friday, May 28.
TENNIS: Southwest Christian 7, Holy Family Catholic 0
Southwest Christian boys tennis has won more matches this season than any other before it. Their section seed, No. 2, the highest ever for the Stars.
Add in the program's first post-season win, a 7-0 decision over Holy Family Catholic on Monday. Southwest Christian surrendered just four total games in singles with victories from CJ Velgersdyk (6-0, 6-0), Max Schmidt (6-1, 6-1), Garrett Lyles (6-1, 6-1), and Sean Johnson (6-0, 6-0).
The Stars had a new-look line-up with Connor Galloway teaming up with Luke Schwen at first doubles for a 6-4, 6-3 decision, with Bergen Rosdahl and Caleb Denney scoring a 6-1, 6-4 win at second doubles.
TJ Ringer and Caleb Vick also won 6-3, 6-1, in the third team position.
Southwest Christian hosts St. Peter in the semifinals on Wednesday, May 26.
BOYS GOLF: Lake Conference Championships
Eden Prairie won the team title in a tie-breaker over Minnetonka, both teams shooting 301 at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan on May 24 in the championship match of the Lake Conference season.
Skipper seniors Ian Meyer and Carson Herron were first and second with under-par scores of 70 and 71.
Edina (304), Wayzata (319), Buffalo (325), St. Michael-Albertville (338), and Hopkins (344) completed the team field.
Minnetonka had four underclassmen in the field with sophomores Caden Meyer and Nevin Switz each shooting 80. Logan Beniek added an 85.
The Section 2AAA Meet is June 2 and 7 at Ridges at Sand Creek.
GIRLS GOLF: Lake Conference Championships
Eden Prairie posted its best 18-hole score of the season, 328, to beat Edina (335) in the Lake Conference Championships May 24 at Ridges at Sand Creek.
Medalist Emma Davies shot 76 with Rose Baynes adding a 79 for the Eagles.
Minnetonka, fourth in the team field with a 348, 10 strokes behind St. Michael-Albertville for third place, got a runner-up round of 78 from senior Ally Chan. Seventh grader Selena Wu also was in the top 10 with an 85.
Nikalette Wentland and Ruby Reding added scores of 92 and 93 for the Skippers.
The Section 2AAA Meet is June 2 and 7 at Ridges at Sand Creek.