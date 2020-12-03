If Governor Tim Walz gives the go-ahead to relieve Executive Order 20-99, the Minnesota State High School League is ready to un-pause sports Dec. 21 with contests beginning in early January.
At the Dec. 3 Board of Director Meeting, Jill Johnson, athletic director at Waconia High School, chair of the Return to Participation task force, set out three proposed timelines for winter and spring sports.
Winter seasons would conclude during the week of March 29, 2021 with spring seasons wrapping up the week of June 14, 2021.
Johnson said the task force focused on number of contests as being primary, the length of the season being secondary. Section tournament length may be shrunk into a week or week-and-a-half. Post-season options for individuals and teams will continue to be evaluated.
The MSHSL acknowledges a need to maintain a near-normal spring sport season after schools lost the entire 2020 season. That means equal amount of competitions in just a condensed calendar. In all three models, the timeline and weeks of play remain the same for spring sports.
The MSHSL also is protecting options for postseasons that go beyond sections for both winter and spring sports.
Previous approved regular season calendar reductions by 30 percent along with no tournaments, jamborees or invitationals remains for winter sports. Triangulars are allowed for dance, Nordic and alpine ski, wrestling, and gymnastics.
MODEL 1 (Dec. 21, 2020)
|Sport
|Number of Weeks
|Start Date
|Adapted Floor Hockey
|8
|Jan. 4, 2021
|Dance
|12
|Dec. 21, 2021
|Boys Swim/Dive
|13
|Dec. 21, 2021
|Nordic Ski
|13
|Dec. 21, 2021
|Alpine Ski
|13
|Dec. 21, 2021
|Wrestling
|14
|Dec. 21, 2021
|Gymnastics
|14
|Dec. 21, 2021
|Boys Hockey
|15
|Dec. 21, 2021
|Girls Hockey
|15
|Dec. 21, 2021
|Girls Basketball
|15
|Dec. 21, 2021
|Boys Basketball
|15
|Dec. 21, 2021
|Softball
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Track and Field
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Baseball
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Syncho Swimming
|14
|March 15, 2021
|Adapted Softball
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Boys/Girls Golf
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Boys Tennis
|11
|March 29, 2021
|Boys/Girls Lacrosse
|11
|April 5, 2021
|Badminton
|11
|March 22, 2021
|Adapted Bowling
|11
March 8, 2021
MODEL 2 (Jan. 4, 2021)
|Sport
|Number of Weeks
|Start Date
|Adapted Floor Hockey
|8
|Jan. 4, 2021
|Dance
|10
|Jan. 4, 2021
|Boys Swim/Dive
|11
|Jan. 4, 2021
|Nordic Ski
|11
|Jan. 4, 2021
|Alpine Ski
|11
|Jan. 4, 2021
|Wrestling
|12
|Jan. 4, 2021
|Gymnastics
|12
|Jan. 4, 2021
|Boys Hockey
|13
|Jan. 4, 2021
|Girls Hockey
|13
|Jan. 4, 2021
|Girls Basketball
|13
|Jan. 4, 2021
|Boys Basketball
|13
|Jan. 4, 2021
|Softball
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Track and Field
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Baseball
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Syncho Swimming
|14
|March 15, 2021
|Adapted Softball
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Boys/Girls Golf
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Boys Tennis
|11
|March 29, 2021
|Boys/Girls Lacrosse
|11
|April 5, 2021
|Badminton
|11
|March 22, 2021
|Adapted Bowling
|11
|March 8, 2021
MODEL 3 (Jan. 18, 2021)
|Sport
|Number of Weeks
|Start Date
|Adapted Floor Hockey
|8
|Jan. 18, 2021
|Dance
|8
|Jan. 18, 2021
|Boys Swim/Dive
|9
|Jan. 18, 2021
|Nordic Ski
|9
|Jan. 18, 2021
|Alpine Ski
|9
|Jan. 18, 2021
|Wrestling
|10
|Jan. 18, 2021
|Gymnastics
|10
|Jan. 18, 2021
|Boys Hockey
|11
|Jan. 18, 2021
|Girls Hockey
|11
|Jan. 18, 2021
|Girls Basketball
|11
|Jan. 18, 2021
|Boys Basketball
|11
|Jan. 18, 2021
|Softball
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Track and Field
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Baseball
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Syncho Swimming
|14
|March 15, 2021
|Adapted Softball
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Boys/Girls Golf
|12
|March 29, 2021
|Boys Tennis
|11
|March 29, 2021
|Boys/Girls Lacrosse
|11
|April 5, 2021
|Badminton
|11
|March 22, 2021
|Adapted Bowling
|11
|March 8, 2021
The rally cry from the Return to Participation task force is "be ready, be flexible."
Troy Stein of Edina High School, who represents Region 5/6AA, believes the safest way for student-athletes to gather and practice and compete is under supervision of league's coaches.
If the MSHSL is not ready to act quickly upon being the "green light" from Walz, other entities will step in.
In other news:
Dr. Julie Anderson is the newest MSHSL Board of Director member, Governor-appointed. Dr. Anderson is a family physician in St. Cloud. She has been involved with Project Brainsafe, a community based initiative to improve awareness and management of concussions.
Russ Reetz of Prior Lake High School will exit the MSHSL Board of Directors after 2 1/2 years with his job change to Eden Prairie High School in January 2021. Reetz represents schools from Region 3/4AA. Executive Director Erich Martens said the opening will be filled within the region by Christmas.
The MSHSL Board of Directors unanimously approved a virtual State Debate Tournament and a virtual State One Act Play Festival, following the models and guidelines being used for the section tournaments.
Also approved were minor adjustments for Nine-Man football classification process. District assignments will take place in the same time frame as section realignment and enrollment figures will be grades 8-11 instead of 9-12.